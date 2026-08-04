WWE RAW Results August 3, 2026: Roman Reigns Confronted by LA Knight, Becky Lynch Returns, Jacob Fatu Beats Royce Keys in Street Fight

WWE RAW (August 3) Results: The latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was presented live from Casey Center in Des Moines, Iowa, a day after capping off a successful two-day SummerSlam 2026. With Roman Reigns defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, the Original Tribal Chief faced a new challenger. Here is a look at the results and highlights from the latest WWE Monday Night RAW.

LA Knight Challenges Roman Reigns

After winning against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns, the WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion, kicked things off with a mic talk. Reigns was confronted by LA Knight, who wanted a shot at the championship, but the champion made it clear that nothing is going to be given to anyone. The intense words led LA Knight to hurl insults at Reigns, calling the OTC a fraud.

Je’Von Evans Beats Ethan Page

This was the RAW opener, and the contest was a close match between the two opponents who exchanged blows for most of the time. Finally, Je’Von Evans won by throwing the OG Cutter onto Ethan Page. In this match, Big Cass, who left the WWE a few years ago made a surprising reappearance and attacked him.

Sol Ruca Wins Against Roxanne Perez Via Disqualification

During the singles match, Sol Ruca overcame Roxanne Perez through a Disqualification when the rest of her Judgment Day allies got involved. After her long hiatus, Becky Lynch appeared at the venue challenging Liv Morgan plus members of Judgment Day. From the start, she expressed that the reason for her return was not the Intercontinental Championship but Liv Morgan’s Women’s World title. As they were about to leave, Morgan met an old rival of hers, Stephanie Vaquer, who suddenly turned back in time for a really strained confrontation scene, this time with both Morgan and Lynch.

Bron Breakker Goes Past Joe Hendry

Before Bron Breakker faced Joe Hendry for the match, he was met by Oba Femi. After that, he quickly beat down his opponent, Joe Hendry, and won by getting him pinned after a spear.

Penta And Chad Gable Beat Dominik Mysterio And JD McDonagh

It was a tag team match and a spectacle for the fans to watch, no doubt. The match ended with Mysterio aiming to do a 619 by using a hammer in his boot, but Gable stopped that from happening. Since the referee wasn’t watching, Penta threw the Intercontinental belt at Mysterio, and it gave Gable a chance to get the suplex and win the fight.

Royce Keys Stretchered Out After Street Fight Against Jacob Fatu

The main confrontation was a Street Fight match between Jacob Fatu and Royce Jones. Both superheavyweights engaged in a very tough, physical, and entertaining match in which some foreign objects were used. Finally, Fatu pinned him through submission after he executed the Tongian Death Grip maneuver on Keys, and then he started attacking Keys after the match as well. Afterwards, Roman Reigns came out, nodded to Fatu, and he and Fatu raised one hand to the sky together.

Also Read: WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Day 2: Roman Reigns Beats Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Returns, Multiple New Champions Crowned