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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Results (August 31): Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament, Bloodline Attacked by OTM

WWE RAW Results (August 31): Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament, Bloodline Attacked by OTM

WWE RAW results on August 31 featured Penta defeating Rey Fenix to win the Roman Reigns challenger tournament and become the No. 1 contender. The Bloodline was attacked by Royce Keys and OTM, while Raquel Rodriguez retained her Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Roman Reigns and Penta in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE
Roman Reigns and Penta in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 09:37 IST

WWE RAW Results (31st August): The latest edition of WWE RAW featured a new tag team making its debut to challenge the Bloodline. Meanwhile, the Roman Reigns tournament came to an end with the challenger for the Original Tribal Chief being named. Here is a look at the results and highlights.

WWE RAW: Royce Keys and OTM Attack Bloodline

The episode kicked off with a new twist as faction members Royce Keys and OTM took out The Usos behind the curtain. It was then that Jacob Fatu arrived to the rescue of the injured members and then walked over the stage to publicly face off against OTM. Afterward, Roman Reigns and LA Knight faced off, and their match ended the storyline involving Solo Sikoa, who was found lying injured backstage.

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Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament



The spotlight was on real-life siblings, Penta and Rey Fenix, who faced off for the first time in a WWE singles match during the main attraction of the show. The bout was the last round of the #1 contender’s tournament for Roman Reigns’ next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. Penta won as he executed a high-flying hurricanrana after a chain of flying kicks from Rey. Once his victory was clinched, Roman Reigns strolled to the ramp to the ring, where he engaged with Penta in a tense confrontation.

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WWE RAW Results (August 31): Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament, Bloodline Attacked by OTM
Tags: PentaRoman ReignsWWEWWE RAW

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WWE RAW Results (August 31): Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament, Bloodline Attacked by OTM

WWE RAW Results (August 31): Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament, Bloodline Attacked by OTM

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WWE RAW Results (August 31): Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament, Bloodline Attacked by OTM
WWE RAW Results (August 31): Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament, Bloodline Attacked by OTM
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