WWE RAW Results (August 31): Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament, Bloodline Attacked by OTM

WWE RAW Results (31st August): The latest edition of WWE RAW featured a new tag team making its debut to challenge the Bloodline. Meanwhile, the Roman Reigns tournament came to an end with the challenger for the Original Tribal Chief being named. Here is a look at the results and highlights.

WWE RAW: Royce Keys and OTM Attack Bloodline

The episode kicked off with a new twist as faction members Royce Keys and OTM took out The Usos behind the curtain. It was then that Jacob Fatu arrived to the rescue of the injured members and then walked over the stage to publicly face off against OTM. Afterward, Roman Reigns and LA Knight faced off, and their match ended the storyline involving Solo Sikoa, who was found lying injured backstage.

Raquel Rodriguez Retains Women’s Intercontinental Title

Raquel Rodriguez and Sol Ruca, the reigning champion, were locked in a fierce WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match. Throughout the bout, Rodriguez fought valiantly to justify her title as Lyra Valkyria’s involvement brought chaos into the ring. A dramatic moment saw Rodriguez pin Ruca with the Tijuana Bomb that she executed at the climax of their match to keep hold of the title.

Dragon Lee Beats Ethan Page on Monday Night RAW

Drawing together in a singles match that took place during Monday Night RAW this week, Dragon Lee and Ethan Page were both able to deliver a very exciting match in the process. Eventually, it was Dragon Lee who came out on top, which simultaneously meant gaining the right to a future title shot against the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Dominik Mysterio And JD McDonagh vs Je’Von Evans And Joe Hendry

The first face-off was between Dominik Mysterio and Je’Von Evans at singles, and it could have gone either way had it not been for an unexpected twist. After JD McDonagh disrupted things, Joe Hendry appeared at Evans’ side. The fight became a tag team affair, and Mysterio, together with McDonagh, won the match, making it the end of the story for their opponents.

Penta Wins Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament







The spotlight was on real-life siblings, Penta and Rey Fenix, who faced off for the first time in a WWE singles match during the main attraction of the show. The bout was the last round of the #1 contender’s tournament for Roman Reigns’ next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. Penta won as he executed a high-flying hurricanrana after a chain of flying kicks from Rey. Once his victory was clinched, Roman Reigns strolled to the ramp to the ring, where he engaged with Penta in a tense confrontation.

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