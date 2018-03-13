WWE Monday night RAW was kick-started by General Manager Kurt Angle emphasising WWE Universe about his WrestleMania mixed tag team match alongside UFC wrestler Ronda Rousey against Cerebral Assassin Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Kurt Angle was cut short by Brock Lesnar’s Wrestlemania opponent Roman Reigns who lashed out on Angle and WWE chairman Vince McMahon for giving the WWE Universal champion extra privileges. For his harsh comments about the chairman of the board Reigns received his marching order and was temporally suspended.

With the road to WrestleMania continuing in full swing, WWE Monday Raw kick-started with manager Kurt Angle addressing the WWE universe about his Wrestlemania where he is teaming with former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey to face the Cerebral Assassin Triple H and Stephanie Macmahon. Kurt’s then asked Roman Reigns, who is the No 1 contenders for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal title to come out in the ring. The only Olympic gold medallist in Sports Entertainment then informed Roman Reigns that unfortunately, Brock will be unable to feature in tonight’s show in Detroit ‘s Little Caesars Arena.

Irked by the news, an angry Big Dog lashed out on the WWE’s upper echelon especially Vince McMahon for giving perks to the reigning defending and disputed champion Broc Lesnar. Claiming Kurt Angle as only the middleman, Reigns also took a dig at Vince McMahon and called Brock Lesnar as his ‘boy’. In search of answers from Vince himself, the No 1 contenders who are set to face Brock Lesner at Wrestlemania 34 then dropped the mic and went backstage. In his backstage meeting with the chairman of the board, Reign was told by Vince that Brock Lesnar has earned the privileges and whatever special treatment Reigns allege that the Beast has received from the WWE board. Vince then told WWE anchor Renee Young outside that Reigns has been punished for his demeanour and will be temporarily suspended by WWE.

In tonight’s Raw results Sasha Banks defeated Sonya Deville while Finn Balor got the better of Seth Rollins. First women’s Royal Rumble winner Asuka, who challenged Charlotte Flair for Women’s title at WrestleMania defeated Mickie James. While Cenation leader still continued his pursuit to feature in grandest stage of them all against The Undertaker, Raw’s main event was a Tag Team Battle Royal to find No 1 contenders for Cesaro & Sheamus. Surprisingly almost everyone in the tag team division, Monster among men Braun Strowman emerged as the winner. With the shocking win, a partner-less Braun Strowman ended Raw by pointing at the WrestleMania 34 sign.

