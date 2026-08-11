WWE RAW Results & Highlights (August 10): Jey Uso Beats Solo Sikoa, Penta Advances in Roman Reigns Contender Tournament

WWE RAW Results and Highlights (August 10): The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was live from Virginia. It was an action-packed event that started off with a confrontation between Solo Sikoa and the Usos brothers. Meanwhile, the number one contender tournament between the Luchadors to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Title. Here is a look at the results and highlights from the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Solo Sikoa Mocks Uso Brothers

To start off, Solo Sikoa went to the crowd and started teasing his own siblings, Jey and Jimmy Uso. It was soon followed by Jey’s aggression, where he challenged Solo. Following the war of words between the two a match was setu between the wrestlers for later in the night.

Penta Beats Laredo Kid in Roman Reigns Contender Tournament

This match was the first match in the competition for Roman Reigns’ World Heavyweight Championship for the No.1 contender. It turned out to be a great example of old-style lucha libre wrestling, which resulted in Penta countering Laredo Kid’s high-flyer move and delivering a Mexican Destroyer for the victory.

Austin Theory Goes Past Akira Tozawa With The Vision’s Help

It was a brief clash between Austin Theory and Akira Tozawa as The Vision showed up and, with a massive forearm, helped Theory to pick up the win. The Vision didn’t leave it at that, so he kept smacking Tozawa until WWE officials came in and stopped him. Oba Femi appeared and confronted Bron Breakker.

Dominik Mysterio Falls to Dragon Lee

Dominik, holding the AAA Mega title, met Dragon Lee in a singles match but was not defending his title. A really good match, the fight came down to the Operation Dragon that Lee threw at a countermove, Mysterio’s top drop-kick. Despite Lee’s success in this match, shortly after the action had finished, Big Cass made a surprise vicious attack on him.

Sol Ruca and IYO Sky vs Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

Sol Ruca introduced her partner, IYO Sky, who fought together in a tag team match versus Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez. The spectacular encounter between the female wrestlers ended with Rodriguez knocked down when SKY executed a moonsault outside the ring, while Ruca caught Perez with a Sol Snatcher and clinched the victory for them.

Jey Uso Beats Solo Sikoa in WWE RAW Main Event

This was the headliner of the match night. It was a thrilling face-off between the real-life brothers and their ex-Bloodline team. As time was running out, Jimmy Uso intervened but got eliminated after a Samoan Spike was administered by Sikoa to stop him. That made an opportunity for Jey Uso to perform a sequence of strikes: spears, super kicks, and concluded with a Uso Splash for the win.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results (August 7, 2026): Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Returns to Challenge CM Punk