Tuesday, February 11, 2025
WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso Challenges Gunther, Logan Paul Qualifies For Elimination Chamber & More Highlights

Jey Uso challenges GUNTHER for WrestleMania, AJ Styles makes a fiery return, and Logan Paul secures his spot in Elimination Chamber on an electrifying WWE RAW!

WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso Challenges Gunther, Logan Paul Qualifies For Elimination Chamber & More Highlights


WWE RAW delivered an action-packed show live on February 11 in India, broadcasting from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The episode set the stage for the highly anticipated Elimination Chamber 2025, unveiling key matchups and dramatic moments that will shape WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso Challenges GUNTHER for WrestleMania 41

The night began with Jey Uso making his way through the crowd, only to be blindsided by World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The dominant champion suplexed Uso onto the announcers’ desk before dragging him back into the ring for a thunderous chop and a devastating powerbomb. Security intervened, separating the two rivals. Despite the assault, Uso grabbed a microphone and declared his intent to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

AJ Styles Returns to WWE RAW

After weeks of absence, AJ Styles made his triumphant return to WWE RAW, receiving a raucous reception from the crowd. Declaring that he had unfinished business, Styles reminded the WWE Universe that he was still “The Phenomenal One.” However, Dominik Mysterio and Carlito interrupted his speech, drawing loud boos from the audience. A heated exchange followed, culminating in Mysterio’s attempted attack on Styles. The former WWE Champion countered the move and delivered a signature Phenomenal Forearm to Carlito, standing tall as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor Trade Heated Words

Seth Rollins took center stage to express his determination to win the men’s Elimination Chamber match. However, Finn Balor interrupted, claiming that Rollins’ days at the top were numbered. Rollins responded by acknowledging his ongoing rivalries with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes but made it clear that Balor was merely an obstacle in his path. He then issued a bold warning, stating that after their encounter next week, Balor “won’t be standing at all.”

Match Results from WWE RAW

  • Damage CTRL vs. Judgment Day – IYO SKY’s Diving Moonsault on Liv Morgan secured a victory for Damage CTRL.
  • Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria (Elimination Chamber Qualifier) – Bayley earned her spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match by reversing La Casita for the pinfall win.
  • Creed Brothers vs. War Raiders (WWE World Tag Team Championship Match) – War Raiders emerged victorious by disqualification.
  • Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio (Elimination Chamber Qualifier) – Logan Paul pinned Mysterio, securing his place in the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

WrestleMania 41 and Elimination Chamber Set the Stage for High-Stakes Battles

With Jey Uso’s bold challenge to GUNTHER and Logan Paul’s entry into the Elimination Chamber match, WWE RAW continues to build anticipation for WrestleMania 41. AJ Styles’ return adds another layer of excitement, ensuring that the road to the grandest stage of them all remains unpredictable and full of surprises.

Jey Uso vs GUNTHER WWE RAW February 11 WWE RAW results

