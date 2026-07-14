WWE RAW Results July 13: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi Confirmed, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Explode Before SummerSlam

WWE RAW Results: Monday Night RAW came alive on July 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi were up to their brawling old self with a confrontation, a match that really got the fans all revved up, followed by an emotional scene when Maxxine Dupri broke ties with Alpha Academy, who then, quite a punch, got beaten up by The Vision. A couple of other moments included the title clash being scheduled for SummerSlam, and the final scene of the night was a contract signing between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins; the two will fight at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman open the show with police protection

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman arrived at the ring with a crowd of police officers gathering around. A few minutes later, Heyman showed a letter containing a restraining order against Oba Femi from Lesnar. The Ruler came out and went after the police without any hesitation, but ultimately Brock & Paul escaped unhurt. Femi said Brock would never be able to run away again when they meet at Summerslam for a Hell-in-a-cell clash.

Iyo Sky beats Roxanne Perez before Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Sol Ruca make appearances

The very first match of the night began, which turned out to be a highly anticipated one, the result of which was IYO Sky winning over Roxanne Perez by a roll-up. Shortly after that, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made an attempt to interfere with her, but before they could hurt or do something else to her, Sol Ruca saved Sky. Yet, the two wrestlers were taken out in the end. The finishing move was Morgan’s hitting Sky with the Women’s title belt.

Jimmy Uso vs Royce Keys ends with Solo Sikoa once again turning on Bloodline

Royce Keys and Jimmy Uso fought in a singles match. It wasn’t until Jacob Fatu showed up at the end that Keys was awarded a DQ. Solo Sikoa was the second one to show up, and after a few minutes, it appeared to everybody that he was getting back into the Bloodline family. Much to everybody’s surprise, after a short discussion, he turned against the two and, with the help of LA Knight and Royce Keys went on to beat both Jimmy and Fatu.

Chad Gable sets up WWE Intercontinental title clash at SummerSlam against Penta

The Gauntlet match took place to decide the No. 1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental title at SummerSlam. The match began with Dominik Mysterio and Joe Hendry, and it was Hendry who was the first one to get eliminated from the match. Then in walked Je’Von Evans, and the next elimination was Mysterio. Dragon Lee joined later, and Evans was eliminated; then Rusev eliminated Lee, and Rusev and Chad Gable faced off, and with one ankle lock, Gable eliminated him and the next contender, Ethan Page, too, winning the match. What followed then was Penta coming in for a face-off with Gable, setting up their SummerSlam match.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns sign contract for SummerSlam encounter

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns got face to face for their contract signing for their SummerSlam match. After exchanging a few words, the two men put their pens to their respective signatures. Rollins mocked Reigns and almost left, but Reigns stopped him and gave Rollins a scolding and brought him back to the ring. On top of that, throughout his monologue, Reigns kept calling Rolins a No.2, resulting in an attack by Rollins on Reigns.

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