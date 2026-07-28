WWE RAW Results July 27, 2026: Brock Lesnar-Oba Femi Weigh-In Erupts, Raquel Rodriguez Wins Women’s Intercontinental Title

WWE RAW Results, June 27: The last episode of WWE Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam aired live from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi kicked off the show with a fiery weigh-in where words were exchanged between the two wrestlers. The night featured top wrestlers fighting it out in the ring, including a title change in the Women’s division. The main event witnessed Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face off for the final time before their clash at SummerSlam later this weekend.

WWE RAW 2026: Fiery Weigh-In Between Oba Femi And Brock Lesnar







In the opening segment of the show, during the weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, a cage lowered down on the ring, setting the stage for their Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam. Triple H and Adam Pearce were present at the weigh-in. Femi was the first to step on the scales. Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared next, but the former locked the door and did not even walk inside the cage. That only added fuel to Femi’s fire, and he went on a rampage, completely demolishing the security personnel in the ring.

WWE RAW July 27: The Vision Stands Tall Over Otis And Akira Tozawa

This was a tag team match with Maxine Dupri assisting The Vision (Bron Breakker and Austin Theory) against Otis and Akira Tozawa. Bron ended the match when he took out Otis, driving him to the post and then he put Tozawa away with a flying spear. After the bell had rung, The Vision and Maxxine Dupri came into the ring, and the three of them beat Otis with a chair from the opposite corner as their target, resulting in a very serious injury to him.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Ethan Page Defeats Rey Mysterio

In an exciting match between Ethan Page and Rey Mysterio, the two wrestlers exchanged blows back and forth. Veteran Mysterio attempted his signature 619 for the win; however, Page blocked the move. He then struck an Ego-plex to seal the victory over the WWE Hall of Famer.

Raquel Rodriguez Beats Sol Ruca to Become WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion







The last match of the night brought Sol Ruca, who was defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against former partner Raquel Rodriguez. Close to the end of it, Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez went down to interfere while IYO Sky also joined them shortly afterward. Ruca was trying to catch her opponent with a flying clothesline, but at the very same time she was falling down after being pulled by Perez, and with that, Rodriguez was already delivering her a Tejana Bomb for the win. Raquel Rodriguez became the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins – Roman Reigns Face Off Before SummerSlam







Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns faced off for the final before battling at SummerSlam for the World title. As expected, the two wrestlers could not resist throwing punches at each other, which resulted in Reigns taking down Rollins with a spear. The OTC went to get a chair, but the latter caught him with a surprise Stomp that ended the show.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results July 24: Nikki Bella Returns, Finn Balor Sets up SummerSlam 2026 Title Clash Against Sami Zayn