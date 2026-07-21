WWE RAW Results June 20: Solo Sikoa Offers Help to Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu And Usos Dominate Main Event Ahead of SummerSlam

WWE RAW Results: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan hosted WWE Monday Night RAW on the 20th June. The event featured some exciting wrestlers going head-to-head while the ongoing rivalry between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns took an unexpected turn. Rollins, who is set to take on The Original Tribal Chief at SummerSlam, received an offer of help from Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, the Bloodline was in the middle of an explosive main event ending the show.

WWE: Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee vs Austin Theory and Bron Breakker

Night one started with a tag-team match where Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee were the main protagonists against Vision team members Austin Theory & Bron Breakker. Other Vision members, Maxxine Dupri and Logan Paul, constantly interfered and caused trouble so much that Breakker was able to hit Lee with a spear to win the match. They were going at one another even after; Otis and Tozawa came in to their rescue, but unfortunately, they also could not escape the punishment, and the Vision stood as the winners of the night.

WWE RAW: JD McDonagh vs Oba Femi

The pairing was finalized following a backstage fight that involved JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Joe Hendry, and Danhausen. This resulted in JD McDonagh being targeted by Oba Femi. The Ruler quickly disarmed him and defeated McDonagh with a Fall from Grace to win. After that, Femi grabbed the mic and told Brock Lesnar that he would face him in Hell in a Cell.

Monday Night RAW: Chad Gable and Penta vs Rusev and Ethan Page

Yet another tag-team match from Monday Night RAW saw SummerSlam opponents Chad Gable and Penta team up against Rusev and Ethan Page. The two wrestlers showed signs of great teamwork despite being set to clash against each other in 10 days. Penta put a Mexican Destroyer on Page. Meanwhile, Gable won the match for his team by putting Rusev in an Ankle Lock and making him tap out.

Dominik Mysterio vs Joe Hendry

It was a one-on-one fight that had roots in some previous events that took place earlier in the night. Dominik Mysterio had Liv Morgan to support him as the latter attempted to interrupt and aid her partner in beating Joe Hendry. But, Danhausen and IYO Sky came to the ring and created a balance of power. They also played a significant role in Hendry beating Dirty Dom and getting the win.

WWE Monday Night RAW: LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu ends in a brawl

Things have spiraled OUT OF CONTROL 🤯 The Bloodline STAND TALL! pic.twitter.com/QPqrrCa3LI — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2026







The main event of the show was fought between LA Knight and Jacob Fatu, who had been longtime adversaries. They both gave it their all, and there was a lot of emotion in the air as one of them tried to pin the other. Jacob finally ended the match and took LA out by delivering one after the other a Samoan Drop and finishing with a Moonsault to the mat. After the match, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys roughed up The Usos. The night ended with Jacob Fatu and The Usos standing above their SummerSlam opponents.

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