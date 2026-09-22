WWE RAW Results: Oba Femi Returns, Attacks The Vision; Penta And Roxanne Perez Secure Spot In Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

The most recent episode of WWE RAW took place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas as some interesting events unfolded. The qualifying matches for the Money in The Bank continued, with the pay-per-view set to take place at October 10, Saturday. However, the massive takeaway from the event was suggesting how big a rivalry it will be between Oba Femi and the vision.

Penta kicks off Monday Night RAW

Having lost the title match to Roman Reigns in the previous episode of WWE RAW, Penta opened the show by addressing the defeat by expressing his desire for another shot at the championship. But Dominik Mysterio interrupted him along with JD McDonagh and stressed that his father is the only King of Luchadores. The segment turned into a physical fight as Mysterio and JD McDonagh once held the upper hand but Penta was able to fend them off to stand tall.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Triple Threat Match

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez vs. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina

The first bout of the night was the triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match of the women’s division. Perez won the match after a lengthy battle as she hit Ivo Sky with Pop Rox to emerge victorious.

Je’Von Evans vs. World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker w/ The Vision (World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory, Maxxine Dupri, “Big” Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul)

The second fight of the night was Bron Breakker taking on Je’Von Evans. As Evans went for the OG Cutter and hinted at hitting his finisher, Austin Theory hit a cheap shot to knock him down. With the entire vision attacking Evans, Oba Femi ran into the ring, hitting clotheslines to both Breakker and Theory. Even though Logan Paul tried to bring a chair into the ring, Femi snatched it and hit Theory and Breakker with it. The Ruler also smashed Bronson Reed with the chair on his spine.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

The next match was between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria as the latter emerged triumphant. Valkyria picked up the win by driving Bayley’s throat into the ropes and rolling her up.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Triple Threat Match

Dominik Mysterio vs Dragon Lee vs Penta

The main event was the Money in the Bank qualifying match between Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee and Penta. Penta won the bout after triggering a remarkable reversal as Mysterio was about to drive the former’s head into the exposed turnbuckle. Instead, Penta hit the springboard Mexican Destroyer for the win.