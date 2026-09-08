WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results

WWE Raw Results, September 7: WWE Raw featured the opening qualifiers for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank matches, with Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca securing their places in the respective ladder matches. Liv Morgan also successfully defended the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, while Joe Hendry picked up a win over JD McDonagh. Here are all the results from the Monday (Sep 7) episode of WWE Raw.

Austin Theory vs Otis

Austin Theory faced Otis in a hard-hitting contest, with The Vision’s interference eventually changing the outcome. Maxxine Dupri tripped Otis from outside the ring before Theory used his World Tag Team Championship belt to attack him. Otis fought back and gained control, but Bronson Reed attacked him from behind, forcing the referee to call for the disqualification.

Winner: Otis via disqualification due to outside interference

Bron Breakker vs Rey Mysterio vs Ethan Page — Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Bron Breakker, Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page battled for a spot in the 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank match. Breakker took control early, but Page and Mysterio repeatedly worked together to neutralise the World Tag Team Champion. The action spilled outside the ring before all three returned for the decisive exchanges. Breakker eventually delivered a Frankensteiner and followed it up with a spear to Rey Mysterio to secure the victory.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Sol Ruca vs Maxxine Dupri vs Lyra Valkyria — Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Sol Ruca, Maxxine Dupri and Lyra Valkyria competed for a place in the 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank match. Ruca was targeted by both of her opponents early in the contest, but she continued to fight back as the three-way battle intensified. Ruca eventually emerged victorious to book her spot in the Money In The Bank field.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Joe Hendry vs JD McDonagh

Joe Hendry battled JD McDonagh with Dominik Mysterio at ringside. McDonagh targeted Hendry’s back and neck during the match, but Hendry fought back with a Fallaway Slam. Je’Von Evans then appeared and confronted Dominik, distracting McDonagh before Hendry caught him with Sound Effect to claim the victory.

Winner: Joe Hendry

Liv Morgan vs Stephanie Vaquer — Women’s World Championship

Liv Morgan put the Women’s World Championship on the line against Stephanie Vaquer. Morgan initially tried to take the fight outside the ring before sending Vaquer’s face into the ring apron. Vaquer responded with a headbutt and attempted a pinfall, but Morgan kicked out and continued to fight back. Morgan ultimately retained her title.

Winner and still Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan

The Bloodline and The Usos Segment

The Usos and Jacob Fatu later made their way to the ring, with Jey Uso calling out The Bloodline for a fight. Royce Keys appeared on the Titan Tron and showed several officials laid out outside the arena before revealing that Bronco Nima and Lucien Price had attacked The Bloodline’s car on his orders.

WWE Raw September 7 Results: Full Winners List