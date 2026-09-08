LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results

WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results

WWE Raw Results, September 7: WWE Raw featured the opening qualifiers for the 2026 Men's and Women's Money In The Bank matches, with Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca securing their places in the respective ladder matches. Liv Morgan also successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, while Joe Hendry picked up a win over JD McDonagh. Here are all the results from the Monday (Sep 7) episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw Results, Sep 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Seal MOTM Qualification, Liv Morgan Retains Women's World Championship | Check All Results
WWE Raw Results, Sep 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Seal MOTM Qualification, Liv Morgan Retains Women's World Championship | Check All Results

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 09:57 IST

WWE Raw Results, September 7: WWE Raw featured the opening qualifiers for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank matches, with Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca securing their places in the respective ladder matches. Liv Morgan also successfully defended the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, while Joe Hendry picked up a win over JD McDonagh. Here are all the results from the Monday (Sep 7) episode of WWE Raw.

Austin Theory vs Otis

Austin Theory faced Otis in a hard-hitting contest, with The Vision’s interference eventually changing the outcome. Maxxine Dupri tripped Otis from outside the ring before Theory used his World Tag Team Championship belt to attack him. Otis fought back and gained control, but Bronson Reed attacked him from behind, forcing the referee to call for the disqualification.

You Might Be Interested In

Winner: Otis via disqualification due to outside interference

Bron Breakker vs Rey Mysterio vs Ethan Page — Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Bron Breakker, Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page battled for a spot in the 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank match. Breakker took control early, but Page and Mysterio repeatedly worked together to neutralise the World Tag Team Champion. The action spilled outside the ring before all three returned for the decisive exchanges. Breakker eventually delivered a Frankensteiner and followed it up with a spear to Rey Mysterio to secure the victory.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Sol Ruca vs Maxxine Dupri vs Lyra Valkyria — Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Sol Ruca, Maxxine Dupri and Lyra Valkyria competed for a place in the 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank match. Ruca was targeted by both of her opponents early in the contest, but she continued to fight back as the three-way battle intensified. Ruca eventually emerged victorious to book her spot in the Money In The Bank field.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Joe Hendry vs JD McDonagh

Joe Hendry battled JD McDonagh with Dominik Mysterio at ringside. McDonagh targeted Hendry’s back and neck during the match, but Hendry fought back with a Fallaway Slam. Je’Von Evans then appeared and confronted Dominik, distracting McDonagh before Hendry caught him with Sound Effect to claim the victory.

Winner: Joe Hendry

Liv Morgan vs Stephanie Vaquer — Women’s World Championship

Liv Morgan put the Women’s World Championship on the line against Stephanie Vaquer. Morgan initially tried to take the fight outside the ring before sending Vaquer’s face into the ring apron. Vaquer responded with a headbutt and attempted a pinfall, but Morgan kicked out and continued to fight back. Morgan ultimately retained her title.

Winner and still Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan

The Bloodline and The Usos Segment

The Usos and Jacob Fatu later made their way to the ring, with Jey Uso calling out The Bloodline for a fight. Royce Keys appeared on the Titan Tron and showed several officials laid out outside the arena before revealing that Bronco Nima and Lucien Price had attacked The Bloodline’s car on his orders.

WWE Raw September 7 Results: Full Winners List

  • Otis: defeated Austin Theory via disqualification
  • Bron Breakker: defeated Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page in the Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier
  • Sol Ruca: defeated Maxxine Dupri and Lyra Valkyria in the Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier
  • Joe Hendry: defeated JD McDonagh
  • Liv Morgan: defeated Stephanie Vaquer and retained the Women’s World Championship
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results
Tags: WWE

RELATED News

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d’Or This Year? Here’s What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances

IND vs NZ: Team India Out For Revenge Against New Zealand? Mitchell Santner Makes Stunning Claim Ahead Of All-Format Tour

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Neha Jha? Model-Looking Smuggler Held With 75 Litres Of Liquor In Bihar Train

Nora Fatehi Faces Rs 3 Crore Defamation Suit Over ‘Toy Plane’ Remark: What Happened Inside The Chartered Aircraft?

Kajal Raghwani Viral MMS Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Once Put The Bhojpuri Actress In The Spotlight?

Vinod Mishra Viral MMS: Who Is Mauganj Leader At Centre Of Intimate Video Row?

Judge Vs Judge: Why SC’s Sandeep Mehta Wrote 4 Letters To CJI Against Rajasthan HC Judge

Asha Bhosle Birthday Special: Did You Know A British Band Once Made A Chart-Topping Song About Her?

BRICS Summit 2026: Traffic Diversions At 22 Places, Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Passes Its First Monday Test

Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?

Mirzapur: The Movie Had Another End Credit Scene That Could Reveal What Happens in Part 2

WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results
WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results
WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results
WWE Raw Results, September 7: Bron Breakker, Sol Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank; Liv Morgan Retains Title | Full Results

QUICK LINKS