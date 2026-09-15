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Home > Sports News > WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank

WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank

WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Penta in the main event of WWE Raw in Mexico City on Monday, September 14. Je’Von Evans and Lola Vice also secured spots in their respective Money in the Bank matches, while Chad Gable retained the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee. Here are the full winners and highlights from Raw.

WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Triumphs Over Penta in World Title Fight, Je’Von Evans, Lola Vice Qualify For MOTM | Check Full Winners And Highlights
WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Triumphs Over Penta in World Title Fight, Je’Von Evans, Lola Vice Qualify For MOTM | Check Full Winners And Highlights

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 10:55 IST

WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Penta in the main event of WWE Raw in Mexico City on Monday, September 14. Je’Von Evans and Lola Vice also secured spots in their respective Money in the Bank matches, while Chad Gable retained the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee. Here are the full winners and highlights from Raw.

Roman Reigns Triumphs Over Penta in World Title Fight

Roman Reigns defeated Penta in a lengthy main event to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Penta enjoyed strong support from the Mexico City crowd and controlled portions of the early action, including hitting a tope con hilo on Reigns at ringside before the commercial break. Reigns eventually regained control and fought off Penta’s comeback to remain champion.

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Je’Von Evans Qualifies For Money in the Bank

Je’Von Evans defeated Austin Theory and Big Cass in a Money in the Bank qualifier to secure his place in the upcoming match. Evans attempted an early dive over the barricade but was caught by Cass, who chokeslammed him into Theory. Evans ultimately emerged victorious from the three-way contest.

Lola Vice Qualifies For Women’s Money in the Bank

Lola Vice defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kelani Jordan in a triple-threat Money in the Bank qualifier. The match marked Vice’s Raw debut after her call-up had been teased for several weeks. Jordan also made her first appearance on a main roster weekly programme.

Chad Gable Retains Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee in a thrilling 15-minute encounter. The contest was one of the night’s recommended matches, with Gable ultimately retaining his title.

Judgment Day Stand Tall Following DQ Loss

El Grande Americano and Stephanie Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio via disqualification in the opening mixed tag match. The bout was set up after Vaquer, the new WWE Women’s World Champion, was confronted by former champion Morgan and Dominik. Americano replaced Rey Mysterio, who was unable to compete due to his neck injury.

WWE Raw Sep 14 Full Results

  • El Grande Americano & Stephanie Vaquer def. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio (DQ): 13:23
  • Je’Von Evans def. Austin Theory & Big Cass: Money in the Bank Qualifier Triple Threat, 9:43
  • Chad Gable def. Dragon Lee: WWE Intercontinental Championship, 15:39
  • Lola Vice def. Raquel Rodriguez & Kelani Jordan: Money in the Bank Qualifier Triple Threat, 10:10
  • Roman Reigns def. Penta: WWE World Heavyweight Championship, 22:25
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WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank
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WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank

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WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank
WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank
WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank
WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank
WWE Raw Sep 14 Results: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Penta, Je’Von Evans And Lola Vice Qualify For Money in The Bank

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