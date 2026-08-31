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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India?

WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India?

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will mark his return to RAW, with the No.1 contender's tournament for the world title also reaching its final stop.

WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India. (Image Credits: X)
WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 18:31 IST

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will mark his return to RAW, with the No.1 contender’s tournament for the world title also reaching its final stop. The Women’s Intercontinental Championship is also set to be on the line, while Chad Gable will also make his appearance.

You Might Be Interested In

Roman Reigns returns

Since Solo Sikoa and LA Knight disgraced The OTC on August 17, WWE fans had not seen him. When Solo Dolo downed his cousin with a Samoan Spike, it was more than a warning shot. The Megastar made matters worse by resetting the current World Heavyweight Champion to factory settings with a BFT.

Roman Reigns does not take disrespect lightly, if Bloodline past has taught us anything. Later tonight, it will be interesting to watch how The OTC reacts to LA Knight and Solo Sikoa. Additionally, Roman must pay notice to a fresh threat on Monday Night Raw as Royce Keys made a return out of nowhere last week alongside debutants Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. The trio ruined the star-studded tag team match and reduced it to a no contest.

Additionally, the Tribal Chief will keep his one eye on the final of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament, with Penta and Rey Fenix set to battle it out.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sol Ruca

Sol Ruca, who lost her prized Intercontinental title to Raquel Rodriguez, has been on a road to redemption since that defeat. Ruca managed to prise out wins over Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria, thereby putting herself right back into the title picture. However, the Judgement Day inevitable interference looms large and she must combat it to be crowned as a two-time Intercontinental champion.

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament Final: Penta vs. Rey Fenix

This should be the biggest bout of the night and should be one of the most exciting matches that WWE RAW has to offer so far this year. Penta will lock horns in a one on one match against his brother Rey Fenix to crown the next challenger for Reigns.
Chad Gable, who won his first singles title in the form of the Intercontinental Championship, in SummerSlam 2026, is likely to address his next challenger.

WWE RAW Match Card

  • World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw
  • World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Penta vs. Rey Fenix
  • Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
  • Men’s Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable to address his next challenger

Where to Watch WWE RAW in India?

Fans in India can catch the action on Netflix. The show begins at 5:30 AM.

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WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India?
Tags: Chad GablePentaRey FenixRoman ReignsWWEWWE RAW

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WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India?
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WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India?
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