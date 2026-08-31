WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India?

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will mark his return to RAW, with the No.1 contender’s tournament for the world title also reaching its final stop. The Women’s Intercontinental Championship is also set to be on the line, while Chad Gable will also make his appearance.

Roman Reigns returns

Since Solo Sikoa and LA Knight disgraced The OTC on August 17, WWE fans had not seen him. When Solo Dolo downed his cousin with a Samoan Spike, it was more than a warning shot. The Megastar made matters worse by resetting the current World Heavyweight Champion to factory settings with a BFT.

Roman Reigns does not take disrespect lightly, if Bloodline past has taught us anything. Later tonight, it will be interesting to watch how The OTC reacts to LA Knight and Solo Sikoa. Additionally, Roman must pay notice to a fresh threat on Monday Night Raw as Royce Keys made a return out of nowhere last week alongside debutants Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. The trio ruined the star-studded tag team match and reduced it to a no contest.

Additionally, the Tribal Chief will keep his one eye on the final of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament, with Penta and Rey Fenix set to battle it out.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sol Ruca

Sol Ruca, who lost her prized Intercontinental title to Raquel Rodriguez, has been on a road to redemption since that defeat. Ruca managed to prise out wins over Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria, thereby putting herself right back into the title picture. However, the Judgement Day inevitable interference looms large and she must combat it to be crowned as a two-time Intercontinental champion.