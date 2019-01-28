WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Updates: The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is hosting its most exciting event the Royal Rumble today. The 30 contestant battle has simple rules like 30 opponents, face to face in the fierce contest and the last person standing in the ring will win the title match. The Royal Rumble will today witness exciting and thrilling battles between WWE superstars. Star wrestler Finn Balor will face fan favourite Brock Lesnar for the universal championship, while WWE champion Daniel Bryan has promised AJ Styles to give a painful reminder. The high-intensity matches are going to be full of surprise entries and it will be interesting to see an interesting battle.
In women’s side WWE Royal Rumble 2019 match, Raw champion Ronda Rousey locked horns with star player Sasha Banks and SmackDown champion Asuka defends against the red-hot Becky Lynch.
Live Updates
Time for Royal Rumble
Elias is No. 1, Jeff Jarrett comes in at NO. 2, Nakamura and Kurt Angle are 3 and 4 to enter the ring. And the WWE Royal Rumble is turning super excited.
Brock Lesnar is WWE Universal Champion again
Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal Championship title.
This is what @HeymanHustle calls a SPOILER.#RoyalRumble @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/ygFHkZjTnz— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
Bechy Lynch wins woman WWE ROYAL RUMBLE title
Bechy Lynch has defeated Charlotte Flair and cliched the WWE ROYAL RUMBLE title and now she will be heading to WrestleMania.
MAN, OH MAN, BECKY DID IT!@BeckyLynchWWE is GOING to @WrestleMania! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/I6S5Mh0ydX— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
DANIEL BRYAN RETAINS WWE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE!
#TheNew @WWEDanielBryan is STILL your @WWE Champion...and @ERICKROWAN seems pleased. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Y4CJZj8DFE— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019