WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Updates: The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is hosting its most exciting event the Royal Rumble today (pay-per-view). The Royal Rumble will today witness exciting and thrilling battles between 30 WWE superstars.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Live Updates: The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is hosting its most exciting event the Royal Rumble today. The 30 contestant battle has simple rules like 30 opponents, face to face in the fierce contest and the last person standing in the ring will win the title match. The Royal Rumble will today witness exciting and thrilling battles between WWE superstars. Star wrestler Finn Balor will face fan favourite Brock Lesnar for the universal championship, while WWE champion Daniel Bryan has promised AJ Styles to give a painful reminder. The high-intensity matches are going to be full of surprise entries and it will be interesting to see an interesting battle.

In women’s side WWE Royal Rumble 2019 match, Raw champion Ronda Rousey locked horns with star player Sasha Banks and SmackDown champion Asuka defends against the red-hot Becky Lynch.

Live Updates

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App