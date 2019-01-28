The names of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were written in golden history of WWE Royal Rumble as both of them won their respective games and booked their tickets to the WWE Wrestlemania event. The WWE main event intrigued the spectators across the globe with its dazzle and swashbuckling moves by the wrestlers. Here is how Twitter reacted to the mega showdown:

It was a historic night for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins as they nailed a victory in their respective matches in the mega event WWE Royal Rumble 2019. Becky Lynch hammered her arch-enemy Charlotte Flair in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble and Seth Rollins defenestrated Braun Strowman to reserve his seat in the Wrestlemania main event. The superstars showed a high level of intensity in order to impress the crowd and take away the top honours. Seth Rollins was initially hassled by Bobby Lashley but the superstar managed to make a comeback and later subjugated the might of Braun Strowman in the men’s Royal Rumble to win the game. Seth Rollins had a breath-taking fight against Ziggler, Andrade and Strowman to the course of victory in the Royal Rumble 2019. In women’s contest, Becky Lynch took the place of Lana, who was injured and came into the match ultimately winning the contest.

In other matches, superstar Daniel Bryan and brawny Brock Lesnar retained their titles. The Miz and Shane McMohan became the new Tag Team Champions of WWE SmackDown. Ronda Rousey regained her Raw Women’s title after a nail-biting encounter with Sasha Banks. The Royal Rumble was a gripping showdown that was enjoyed throughout by the fans and they did not hold themselves from expressing their delight on social media. Here’s how twitterati exploded on the internet:

Finally Kingslayer is coming for the Beast! WM35 is going to be epic as hell! #WWE deserves new Universal Champion! Congrats @WWERollins! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/GBSsepvbUF — Sergei Limov (@eldeenaekil) January 28, 2019

Top ten scariest hallucinations people have had #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/LTQMHu4io1 — Not Jim Ross (@NotJimRoss) January 28, 2019

Everyone on the East Coast walking into work tomorrow! #WWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/34z0tFDdVE — Bearded Wrestling Fan (@WrastleFan) January 28, 2019

Do you think Seth goes on to win this?#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/VkWgdh84KI — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) January 28, 2019

Dean wasted no time making his presence known as he eliminated Johnny Gargano #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/yUgm1Wur1X — Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) January 28, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More