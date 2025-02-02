Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Is This John Cena’s Final Royal Battle?

John Cena’s farewell tour is set to deliver one final spectacle, but not everyone is ready to give him a grand send-off. With Drew McIntyre vowing to end Cena’s quest, the 2025 Royal Rumble could be his most brutal battle yet.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Is This John Cena's Final Royal Battle?

With Drew McIntyre vowing to end John Cena’s quest, the 2025 Royal Rumble could be his most brutal battle yet.


Wrestling legend and Hollywood star John Cena has officially announced a farewell tour that will run throughout 2025. As one of WWE’s most celebrated superstars, Cena has captivated audiences for over two decades. His farewell tour will feature his final in-ring appearances, with a major highlight being his participation in the 2025 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match—marking his last appearance in the iconic multi-man contest.

Drew McIntyre’s Challenge: Ending Cena’s Farewell Quest

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Royal Rumble, WWE star Drew McIntyre has issued a strong challenge, vowing to derail Cena’s farewell journey. McIntyre has made it clear that he intends to eliminate Cena from the match, preventing him from securing a record-breaking 17th world title.

McIntyre, who has embraced a more outspoken and aggressive persona, expressed his confidence in taking on Cena during an interview with BBC Scotland.

“On the microphone, he has historically been king, and if you check the awards I’ve won in the past year, when it comes to the microphone, I’m the king now,” McIntyre asserted.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: A New Era in WWE Storytelling

Beyond the challenge to Cena, McIntyre emphasized the evolution of his character and the importance of adding greater depth to WWE’s storytelling. His comments reflect WWE’s ongoing efforts to create compelling rivalries that go beyond in-ring action.

With John Cena set to compete in his final Royal Rumble, fans are eagerly awaiting how his farewell tour will unfold. WWE has positioned the 2025 Royal Rumble as one of the most significant in recent years, and a potential showdown between Cena and McIntyre could define Cena’s last major in-ring moment.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Date, Participants, and Streaming Details

The 38th annual WWE Royal Rumble will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Breaking from tradition, this edition will be the first time the event is not held in January. As a key step toward WrestleMania 41, the pay-per-view event is expected to attract global attention.

Fifteen high-profile WWE superstars have been confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble match, including:

  • John Cena (Final Royal Rumble appearance)
  • CM Punk
  • Seth Rollins
  • Jey Uso
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Logan Paul
  • Sami Zayn
  • Penta
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Bron Breakker
  • Chad Gable
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Roman Reigns
  • Carmelo Hayes
  • LA Knight

Cena’s participation adds an emotional element to the event, marking his last-ever Royal Rumble appearance. The winner of the match will earn a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41, making the stakes higher than ever.

Live Streaming Timings and Viewing Options

Speculation is swirling about a possible surprise appearance by WWE icon The Rock, also known as ‘The Final Boss.’ If he returns, his presence could dramatically shift the dynamics of the event, adding even more excitement for fans.

WWE fans around the world can watch the Royal Rumble 2025 live through various streaming platforms. The event will begin at different times across major regions:

  • USA – 6:00 PM ET, February 1, 2025 (Saturday)
  • India – 4:30 AM IST, February 2, 2025 (Sunday)
  • UK – 11:00 PM GMT, February 1, 2025 (Saturday)

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025

For Indian viewers, the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The event can also be streamed on the SonyLiv application and website. International fans can watch it on Peacock (USA) or Netflix (select international regions).

As WWE prepares for one of the most thrilling Royal Rumble events in history, all eyes will be on John Cena and Drew McIntyre. Whether Cena’s farewell tour ends with triumph or heartbreak, his legacy in professional wrestling remains unparalleled.

Filed under

John Cena WWE Royal Rumble 2025

