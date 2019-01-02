WWE Royal Rumble 2019: The stage is all set for the super excited World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Royal Rumble has reached its last leg, where wrestler AJ Styles will lock horns with Daniel Bryan for the title clash on January 27, 2019. The match will be hosted by Smackdown and fans from around the world will be watching it. The Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) will be held on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
AJ Styles defeated Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe in the fatal-five match. The WWE started the new year 2019 in a rocking manner with the fatal-five match and WWE stars stylish and entertaining moves. The action-packed match was full of high-flying and power slam moments from Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe.
