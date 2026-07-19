WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson Stand Tall, CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Win Big

WWE Saturday Night Main Event Results: WWE presented the latest episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show was a fantastic event, continuing the road to SummerSlam 2026 and featuring a few enjoyable in-ring battles. The show ended with the World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns, making an appearance, alongside his invitee, the NBA Champion with the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson, once again successfully defeating an alternate with his own.

Brie Bella and Paige lose WWE Women’s Tag Team title against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reed

The first match of the event brought together Brie Bella and Paige, defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, against Fatal Influence, with Fallon Henley and Lainey Reed from Fatal Influence as their opponents. The alternating tagging between Fatal Influence and the defending champions showed the style of the entire event, and it was a well-executed match. In the last bit, Paige went for a roll-up on Reed, but Jacy Jayne still shoved Paige over, so Reed was able to clinch the tag team titles for her duo.

Danhausen beats JD McDonagh

It was a No Disqualification match. Dominik Mysterio went over for JD McDonagh, his Judgment Day buddy, more than once. But Danhausen wasn’t one without a few of his own, so he brought NBA All-Star Karl Anthony Towns. Towns put Mysterio and McDonagh in neckbreakers, and Dirty Dom was even thrown into a table at one point! Then, Danhausen wrapped up his success right away by hitting JD McDonagh with the reverse DDT.

Lyra Valkyria walks out to new song before beating Bayley

Lyra Valkyria played a new theme song to fit her new heel character when she went one-on-one with her former best friend Bayley. During the match, Valkyria’s nose was busted open in the early goings, but she went into attack mode against the Role Model. The match finished with Valkyria choking out Bayley to get the win.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes defeat Gunther and Sami Zayn in high-stakes encounter

The last match of the evening was a tag team match that could determine the winner of a dream match. If Gunther and Sami Zayn managed to win, they could join CM Punk and Cody Rhodes for a match. Understandably, they fought as one, and the opponents, Rhodes and Punk, joined up to stop them. In the end, it was Gunther who kept Rhodes down for the third count of the referee, until SmackDown boss Nick Aldis, who was back after Gunther’s aggression toward him, stopped the official. With a blow from the WWE title belt to Gunther, Aldis enabled Cody to deliver the GTS, the referee putting a three-count on top of Rhodes after that.

Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson close out the show against Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson were spotted coming down the ramp towards where the show is usually held. The OTC had a one-of-a-kind New York Knicks World Heavyweight title ready to be presented to him. Seth Rollins threw the punch, but it wasn’t him who held the weapon. It was Tyrese Haliburton who came back holding a chair. Rollins tried to get the fight back on his side, but it only caused Reigns to get up off the mat and put him in a Spear. Roman Reigns was then carrying the NBA MVP cup. Jalen Brunson took Reigns’ World title to end the match.

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