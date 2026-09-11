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Home > Sports News > WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?

WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?

The upcoming episode of WWE Smack Down will take place at the Arena CDMX, Mexico City in Mexico. The episode looms to be a massive one, headlined by CM Punk putting his Undisputed Championship on the line against Sami Zayn.

WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch? (Image Credits: X)
WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 22:05 IST

WWE Smack Down: The upcoming episode of WWE Smack Down will take place at the Arena CDMX, Mexico City in Mexico. The episode looms to be a massive one, headlined by CM Punk putting his Undisputed Championship on the line against Sami Zayn. Chelsea Green will also defend her Interim WWE Women’s Championship as will Rey Fenix and The War Raiders the AAA Cruiserweight Championship and AAA World Tag Team Championship, respectively. Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to address the WWE universe.

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Cody Rhodes set to address the WWE Universe

What next for Cody Rhodes? The American Nightmare had his former mentor Randy Orton in precisely the position he wanted but still could not go through with the punt kick during Sunday Night’s Main event. With The Viper eventually winning, what does Rhodes has to say to the WWE Universe?

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

The contest was Paige and Nikki Bella remains the only non-title match on Smack Down but promises to be a fiesty one. Ever since Nikki Bella betrayed Paige at SummerSlam, the two have been completely at odds and spoke about their true feelings about one another to the entire world. It is unlikely to be a professional wrestling match and may not see a clean finish either.

AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints

Rey Fenix has been on an outstanding run in WWE ever since he clinched the AAA Cruiserweight Championship title. He has successfully defended the crown across SmackDown, NXT and AAA. Although he came up inches short of getting a world title opportunity after losing to Penta, Fenix will refocus his energy and concentration on defending the Cruiserweight Championship against the rampaging Ricky Saints.

Interim WWE Women’s Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax

Chelsea Green is gearing up for her first title defence, having won the title in a ladder match at SummerSlam. However, it is worth noting that Green is suffering from a broken orbital bone but must defend her title against the strong Nia Jax.

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth

Damian Priest, a former World Heavyweight Champion, appeared content with stepping away from his role as one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions during last week’s SmackDown. He was prepared to refocus on revitalizing his solo career. However, when the opportunity to compete for the AAA World Tag Team Titles arose, R-Truth persuaded Priest to consider one final run together.

WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn

Ever since Sami Zayn lost his World title days into stepping into the reign, he has stopped at nothing to get his rematch against CM Punk. Zayn has been repeatedly complaining about the lack of grave justice and has seemingly interfered in all of Punk’s big matches, including attacking the champion and other challengers. Hence, ‘The Best in The World’ finally surrendered to Zayn’s antics and gave him the rematch.

WWE RAW Match Card

  • CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship
  • Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship
  • Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship
  • The War Raiders vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth for the AAA World Tag Team Championship
  • Paige vs. Nikki Bella
  • Cody Rhodes to address the WWE Universe.

The event begins at 5:30 AM IST on September 11, Saturday and fans can catch the episode on Netflix.

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WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?
Tags: CM PunkCody RhodesRey FenixSami ZaynWWEWWE Smack Down

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WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?

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WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?
WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?
WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?
WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?
WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?

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