WWE Smack Down Preview And Match Card: CM Punk Set For Undisputed Championship Defence, Cody Rhodes To Appear After Losing To Randy Orton | When And Where To Watch?

WWE Smack Down: The upcoming episode of WWE Smack Down will take place at the Arena CDMX, Mexico City in Mexico. The episode looms to be a massive one, headlined by CM Punk putting his Undisputed Championship on the line against Sami Zayn. Chelsea Green will also defend her Interim WWE Women’s Championship as will Rey Fenix and The War Raiders the AAA Cruiserweight Championship and AAA World Tag Team Championship, respectively. Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to address the WWE universe.

Cody Rhodes set to address the WWE Universe

What next for Cody Rhodes? The American Nightmare had his former mentor Randy Orton in precisely the position he wanted but still could not go through with the punt kick during Sunday Night’s Main event. With The Viper eventually winning, what does Rhodes has to say to the WWE Universe?

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

The contest was Paige and Nikki Bella remains the only non-title match on Smack Down but promises to be a fiesty one. Ever since Nikki Bella betrayed Paige at SummerSlam, the two have been completely at odds and spoke about their true feelings about one another to the entire world. It is unlikely to be a professional wrestling match and may not see a clean finish either.