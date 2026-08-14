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Home > Sports News > WWE Smack Down Preview: CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Face Off; Cody Rhodes Continues To Seek Revenge From Randy Orton — Check Match Card And Live Streaming Details

WWE Smack Down Preview: CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Face Off; Cody Rhodes Continues To Seek Revenge From Randy Orton — Check Match Card And Live Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of WWE Smack Down will be hosted by the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts. It promises some blockbuster action as the likes of CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton and Baron Corbin are likely to make an appearance during the show.

WWE Smack Down Preview: CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Face Off; Cody Rhodes Continues To Seek Revenge From Randy Orton — Check Match Card And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)
WWE Smack Down Preview: CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Face Off; Cody Rhodes Continues To Seek Revenge From Randy Orton — Check Match Card And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 16:16 IST

WWE Smack Down Live Streaming: The upcoming episode of WWE Smack Down will be hosted by the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts. It promises some blockbuster action as the likes of CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton and Baron Corbin are likely to make an appearance during the show. There are also three title matches scheduled, making the episode even more mouthwatering.

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WWE Smack Down: CM Punk and Kevin Owens to trade blows?

With the WWE Championship match scheduled to take place between them in Toronto, Canada next week, the previous of Smack Down was when Punk and Owens came face to face with one another in the ring for the very first time. There were visible tensions between them and who knows what the second meeting between them will bring. The security personnel might struggle to contain the situation from escalating.

American nightmare Cody Rhodes will also be in the house as he continues his quest for a revenge against his former friend and longtime mentor Randy Orton.

WWE Smack Down: What are the three title matches in Boston?

This evening in Boston, three major championship bouts are set to captivate the audience. Baron Corbin will defend his Men’s United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes, while Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to put her Women’s United States Championship on the line against Jacy Jayne. Additionally, Damian Priest and R-Truth will face off against Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga, and The War Raiders for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The event will also feature appearances by Jade Cargill, Trick Williams, and Gunther. However, there has been no mention yet of the exciting new trio comprising Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and former NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley.

WWE Smack Down: Match card

  • Will CM Punk and Kevin Owens trade blows ahead of World Championship match?
  • Cody Rhodes continues his pursuit of Randy Orton
  • Paige returns to SmackDown to address Nikki Bella
  • Baron Corbin (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes for the Men’s United States Championship
  • TIffany Stratton (c) vs. Jacy Jayne for the Women’s United States Championship
  • Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga vs. The War Raiders for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

WWE Smack Down: When and Where to watch in India?

Smack Down can be watched in India on Netflix and the shows usually begin at 5:30 am.

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WWE Smack Down Preview: CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Face Off; Cody Rhodes Continues To Seek Revenge From Randy Orton — Check Match Card And Live Streaming Details
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WWE Smack Down Preview: CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Face Off; Cody Rhodes Continues To Seek Revenge From Randy Orton — Check Match Card And Live Streaming Details
WWE Smack Down Preview: CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Face Off; Cody Rhodes Continues To Seek Revenge From Randy Orton — Check Match Card And Live Streaming Details
WWE Smack Down Preview: CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Face Off; Cody Rhodes Continues To Seek Revenge From Randy Orton — Check Match Card And Live Streaming Details
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