WWE Smack Down Preview, Match Card And Live Streaming Details: CM Punk And Gunther To Appear | Interim WWE Women’s Championship Match Qualifiers

With WWE SummerSlam just over a week away, the excitement building toward the event—the “Biggest Party of the Summer”—reached a fever pitch tonight at the historic Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. The Friday Night SmackDown show followed closely on the heels of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where several key storylines advanced dramatically, promising an action-packed weekend in Minneapolis.

At Saturday’s Main Event, the highly anticipated opportunity for Gunther and Sami Zayn to enter the WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam was fiercely contested. However, in a pivotal twist, General Manager Nick Aldis intervened to preserve the championship bout as a singles contest exclusively featuring CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Aldis’s decision underscored the tension brewing backstage and highlighted the strategic maneuvers shaping the SummerSlam card.

The following afternoon, the SummerSlam kickoff event featured a surprising clash between Gunther and Aldis, escalating their rivalry ahead of next weekend’s showdown. Responding to this unexpected encounter, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced an official match between the two to take place in Minneapolis, setting the stage for thrilling confrontations beyond the championship spotlight. Meanwhile, Punk and Rhodes themselves exchanged heated words shortly after, adding layers of personal animosity and drama to their upcoming clash. Curiously, both men’s US Champion Trick Williams and Women’s Tiffany Stratton are also being advertised for the episode despite no match scheduled between them.

The most significant thing from the women’s decision is the two Interim WWE Women’s Championship qualifiers. While Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill have already sealed their spots, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax will lock horns in the first match, while Chelsea Green will square off against Kiana James in the other.

WWE Smack Down Match Card

Five-Way Ladder Match Qualifier: Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Five-Way Ladder Match Qualifier: Chelsea Green vs. Kiana James

Gunther addresses his SummerSlam match against Nick Aldis

WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes discuss their altercation last weekend

When and where to watch the latest episode of WWE Smack Down in India?

In India, fans can catch the action on July 25, Saturday at 5:30 AM IST. On Netflix.

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