WWE Smack Down Preview: WWE Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match; All MITB Participants To Make Appearance

WWE Smack Down: The upcoming episode of WWE Smack Down will take place The Cajundome in Lafayette in Louisiana and will be the final before the pay-per-view of The Money in The Bank. While the build-up to The Money in The Bank will continue, the Women’s World Tag team championships will also be on the line. CM Punk, one of the participants in the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match, is also set for a return.

Fatal Influence vs. Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley – WWE Women’s World Tag Team Championships

The last few weeks have witnessed a new-found friendship blossom between Tatum Paxley and Charlotte Flair. However, it will be put to ultimate test as they face Fatal Influence in a Women’s World Tag Team Championship match. While the Fatal Influence have been on a strong run since joining the roster and defended their titles successfully each time, facing Flair and Paxley will be the litmus test.

Will Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton make an appearance?

Cody Rhodes is one prominent superstar who doesn’t have a match in The Money in The Bank, a spot costed by Randy Orton’s interference. Orton has once again thwarted Rhodes’ title aspirations, setting the stage for another imminent confrontation between the two. Rhodes is undoubtedly seeking retribution against Orton, but the question remains: will he succeed in doing so this week?

As for Orton, his persistent fixation on Rhodes raises questions. Although they faced off in the main event of WrestleMania this year, that encounter appears to have merely ignited their rivalry. Will Orton take the opportunity to address the WWE Universe this week and clarify his actions during last week’s interference?

CM Punk and Kevin Owens to lock horns?

With all the Money in the Bank participants set to gather under one roof, the presence of CM Punk and Kevin Owens is particularly noteworthy. These two formidable rivals have a history of interfering in each other’s recent title matches, adding an extra layer of tension to the event. Overseeing this dynamic is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Sami Zayn. Although Zayn does not have a scheduled match at Money in the Bank, he remains a focal point for Owens, Punk, and the other competitors in the ladder match. The question remains: how will Zayn respond to the array of challengers vying for his title?

When And Where to Watch WWE Smack Down in India?

Fans in India can catch it on Netflix and the show will kick off at 5:30 am IST.