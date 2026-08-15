WWE Smack Down Results And Highlights: Cody Rhodes And Randy Orton Brawl | Two New Champions Crowned

A chaotic episode of WWE Smack Down transpired at the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts as a handful of moments grabbed headlines. While the likes of CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton made an appearance on Smack Down, there were also three championship matches scheduled. A couple of titles did change hands. Find out full results here.

Gunther beats Matt Cardona

The first match of the night was between The Ring General Gunther and Matt Cardona. The former world champion took advantage of the referee getting distracted by interim women’s champion Chelsea Green and Gunther struck a couple of powerbombs, followed by a Boston Crab getting Cardona to submit.

Carmelo Hayes vs Baron Corbin for the United States Championship

The second bout of the night was between Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin, who put in his United States Championship on the line. Corbin, formally known as King Corbin, got struck with First 48 a couple of times and went to the top rope following that. However, Corbin was quick to recover and pushed his opponent off the top of the rope. Moments later, Corbin hit his finisher End of the Days and got the pin for victory.

Damian Priest and R-Truth vs The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. The MFTs (Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga) – Triple threat tag team championship

The third match of the episode was the blockbuster triple-threat tag team championship match, with Damian Priest and R-Truth. However, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga walked away with the titles after they hit the Brother’s Keeper on R-Truth to pin. Haku, who had accompanied them, celebrated the monumental victory.

Jacy Jayne vs Tiffany Stratton – Women’s United States Championship

While Stratton strode out to defend her championship, she relinquished the title to Jacy Jayne, who hit the Rolling Encore for the win.

‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes vs Sami Zayn

The main event of the night was between the ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. With Rhodes waiting in the ring waiting for Zayn to appear, Randy Orton appeared out of nowhere to attack the former. The match quickly resulted into a no contest as Rhodes and Orton engaged in a brutal brawl. Rhodes was in pole position to inflict some serious injuries on The Viper, who was lying on the steps. However, Shawn Daivari ripped the steel chair out of him.

WWE Smack Down results

The Ring General” Gunther def. Matt Cardona via Submission

— Baron Corbin (c) def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the WWE United States Championship

— The MFTs (Tama Tonga* and Talla Tonga) def. Damian Priest and R-Truth* (c’s) and The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to win the WWE Tag Team Championship

— Jacy Jayne def. Tiffany Stratton (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship