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Home > Sports News > WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match

WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match

he most recent episode of WWE Smack Down took place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. With the next pay-per-view fast approaching in the form of Money in The Bank, the participants have been determined for the men's and women's matches. The triple-threat bout between Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodea and Johnny Gargano was arguably the biggest match of the night and equally lived up to the hype.

WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes' Night As Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat Match. (Image Credits: X)
WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes' Night As Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat Match. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 09:48 IST

WWE Smack Down Results: The most recent episode of WWE Smack Down took place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. With the next pay-per-view fast approaching in the form of Money in The Bank, the participants have been determined for the men’s and women’s matches. The triple-threat bout between Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodea and Johnny Gargano was arguably the biggest match of the night and equally lived up to the hype.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
Triple Threat Match
Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tatum Paxley

The first bout of the night was the triple-threat match between Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley, with a spot in the Money in The Bank on the line. Stratton prevailed victorious after hitting a moonsault and covering LeRae.

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6-Man Tag Team Match
AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix and Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) vs. The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and “Absolute” Ricky Saints

Next up was the six-man tag team match between Rey Fenix and Fraxiom and War Raiders and ‘Absolute’ Ricky Saints. War Raiders and Saints won the match after the latter hit Fenix with Roshambo for the three count.

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

The next match was the women’s division match between Giulia and Blake Monroe. Monroe won the match.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
Triple Threat Match
Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes

The main event of the night was the Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match between Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and Cody Rhodes. With Rhodes countering Owens’ stunner and hitting Cross Rhodes, he went for the cover but Randy Orton pulled out the referee. Following the brawl, Gargano attacked the American nightmare and hit Owens with One Final Beat but couldn’t get the three count. Owens found enough resilience to hit the Pop-up powerbomb and Orton prevented Rhodes from breaking up the pin, enabling the former to win.

WWE Smack Down brief results

Tiffany Stratton def. Candice LeRae* and Tatum Paxley in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match
— The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and “Absolute” Ricky Saints* def. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix* and Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match
— Blake Monroe def. Giulia
— Kevin Owens def. Johnny Gargano* and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

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WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match
Tags: Cody RhodesRandy OrtonWWEWWE Smack Down

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WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match

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WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match
WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match
WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match
WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match
WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match

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