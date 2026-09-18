WWE SmackDown (18th September, 2026): Preview, Full Fight Card, When and Where to Watch as Sami Zayn Returns as WWE Champion

WWE SmackDown (18th September, 2026): WWE SmackDown will be back on 18th September. It is an important session during the buildup for Money in the Bank 2026. The highlight of that session will be the new Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn; he will make his first appearance after winning against CM Punk last week. Because of this start his second World Championship reign in the year.

With Money in the Bank just around the corner, it looks as though a number of rivalries will be heating up over the next few weeks. Cody Rhodes will also be talking to Randy Orton after the recent problems they have had, with WWE having also hinted at Money in the Bank qualifying matches including some of SmackDown’s highest profile stars.

Sami Zayn Returns as WWE Champion

Sami Zayn arrives to SmackDown with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt in tow following his tumultuous victory over CM Punk at Mexico City. The new champion’s reign only accumulated to 67 days, which has instantly heralded him as a destined target.

Many of the top names like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Gunther will likely stay in the championship run. An interesting twist is Johnny Gargano getting a title shot because he helped Zayn win the championship.

Cody Rhodes to Break His Silence

Ex-champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled for an exclusive interview to sit down. The American Nightmare might have gotten the response he wanted for the comments made by Randy Orton after their recent fight; another chapter of their rivalry could be about to begin.

Money in the Bank

WWE has also confirmed that Money in the Bank qualifying matches will also be on SmackDown this week. WWE hadn’t officially announced all the players yet (at the time of this writing), but has mentioned the qualifiers Jade Cargill, Jacy Jayne, Tatum Paxley, and United States Champion Trick Williams.

When and Where to Watch WWE SmackDown?

United States

Date: Friday, September 18, 2026

Time: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT

Live Streaming: Netflix

India

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: Netflix

WWE SmackDown (September 18, 2026) Full Fight Card

Sami Zayn returns as Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes exclusive interview

Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Fallout from Damian Priest’s attack on R-Truth

Continued rivalry between Finn Balor and GUNTHER

Updates on Chelsea Green’s Women’s Championship reign

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