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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown (25th September, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steelcage Match For US Championship

WWE SmackDown (25th September, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steelcage Match For US Championship

WWE SmackDown September 25, 2026 features Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship. Check the WWE SmackDown match card, Money in the Bank qualifiers, date, time, TV broadcast, and live streaming details.

WWE SmackDown will return on 25th September with Trick Williams defending his US Championship against Baron Corbin. Image Credit: X/@WWE
WWE SmackDown will return on 25th September with Trick Williams defending his US Championship against Baron Corbin. Image Credit: X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 23:13 IST

WWE SmackDown Match Card (25th September, 2026): WWE SmackDown is coming back on Friday, 25th September, and it’s going to be a show packed full of great matches. The main event on SmackDown is a United States Championship match, with the fate of the title on the line in a Steel Cage Match. Trick Williams will defend his WWE United States Championship against Baron Corbin and may end the long-running rivalry.

The feud between the two heroes has picked up momentum in the past several weeks due to Corbin’s sensational return as well as physical encounters, which ensued afterward. Corbin was able to hold the United States Championship temporarily as he defeated Williams at SummerSlam before William regained it at Sunday Night’s Main Event, creating a potential ‘end game’.

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As both men eye to settle the score, the fans look forward to one hell of a grudge match as Williams fights to hold on to the title and Corbin to claim it back for himself.

Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steel Cage Match Headlines SmackDown

It was recently revealed by WWE that Trick Williams will take on Baron Corbin with the United States Championship on the line in a Steel Cage Match on WWE SmackDown on the 25th September edition. WWE announced that the bitter feud has become so intense that they will have to settle this battle in a steel cage so neither party can have any outside interference.

Williams has momentum on his side as he enters the battle. The champion booked his spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match in a triple threat match, by last eliminating Randy Orton and Rey Fenix on SmackDown airing on 18th September.

Corbin has since reappeared on the WWE weekly programming, targeting Williams several times over, and it has become obvious that regaining the U. S. Championship is still his main goal.

WWE SmackDown September 25, 2026 Match Card

Trick Williams (c) vs Baron Corbin – Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship

CM Punk vs Finn Balor vs Gunther: Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Giulia vs Charlotte Flair vs Lash Legend: Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

When And Where To Watch WWE SmackDown?

United States

  • Date: Friday, September 25, 2026

  • Time: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT

  • TV Broadcast: USA Network

India

  • Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

  • Time: 5:30 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: Netflix

Also Read: India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side

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WWE SmackDown (25th September, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steelcage Match For US Championship
Tags: Baron CorbinTrick WilliamsWWE

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WWE SmackDown (25th September, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steelcage Match For US Championship

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WWE SmackDown (25th September, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steelcage Match For US Championship
WWE SmackDown (25th September, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steelcage Match For US Championship
WWE SmackDown (25th September, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steelcage Match For US Championship
WWE SmackDown (25th September, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steelcage Match For US Championship
WWE SmackDown (25th September, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin Steelcage Match For US Championship

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