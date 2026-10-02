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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?

WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?

WWE SmackDown October 2, 2026 match card features Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in a blockbuster Money in the Bank qualifying match. Tiffany Stratton, Tatum Paxley and Candice LeRae also compete, with WWE SmackDown streaming details for India.

The last round of Money in the Bank qualification matches will take place at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Image Credit: X/@WWE
The last round of Money in the Bank qualification matches will take place at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Image Credit: X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 23:06 IST

WWE SmackDown 2nd October, 2026: WWE SmackDown is back for another card on October 2, 2026, with the journey to Money in the Bank nearing its climax. Just shy of a week until the high stakes actually premium live event, a number of the company’s biggest stars will be aiming to book their places in one (or both of the two) ladder bouts.

The highlight of the evening is a blockbuster Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano. The winner will earn the final Invitational spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. WWE has promoted the match heavily, with all three men coming into the contest with momentum and championship ambitions.

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Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano Set for Huge Qualifier

Former WWE world champion Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring in search of yet another world title shot. “The American Nightmare” has been engaged in a bitter feud with Randy Orton recently but will need to refocus on the task at hand.

Owens and Gargano have stuck around in the title picture and considered the Money in the Bank contract the quickest way to the zenith. With only one qualifying spot, the audience will be treated to a tightly fought battle of three titans of WWE.

WWE SmackDown (October 2, 2026) Match Card

  • Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens vs Johnny Gargano – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

  • Tiffany Stratton vs Tatum Paxley vs Candice LeRae – Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

  • Blake Monroe vs Giulia

When and Where to Watch WWE SmackDown?

The October 2 episode of WWE SmackDown will air live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The show begins at 8 PM ET in the United States and will be broadcast on USA Network.

Fans in India can watch the episode live on Saturday, October 3, at 5:30 AM IST on the Netflix app and website.

Also Read: India vs Brazil: Marquinhos Hails Kolkata Fans as Carlo Ancelotti Calls Historic Clash a Big Test

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WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?
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WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?

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WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?
WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?
WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?
WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?
WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?

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