WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: The landscape of blue-brand supremacy was completely rewritten as WWE Friday Night SmackDown descended upon the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 3. Coming off the monumental shockwave of Night of Champions—where Sami Zayn ended Cody Rhodes’ 113-day reign in a dramatic Triple Threat match—the road to SummerSlam officially kicked into overdrive.

Zayn’s Celebration Interrupted; Main Event Set

The show opened with the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Sami Zayn, making his first appearance with the gold. Embracing a mixed, highly charged reaction from the Atlantic City crowd, Zayn barely had time to address the audience before being interrupted.

Both “Main Event” Jey Uso and the former champion, Cody Rhodes, emerged to stake their claims to a title shot. General Manager Adam Pearce wasted no time establishing order, immediately booking a blockbuster No. 1 Contender’s match between the two former tag team partners for the night’s main event.

The American Nightmare Reclaims His Path

The main event saw an evenly matched, emotionally physical encounter between former allies. With both men looking to regain momentum after devastating losses at Night of Champions, the action went back and forth. Jey Uso nearly secured the victory after a devastating Uso Splash, but Rhodes showed the resilience of a champion. In the closing sequence, Cody countered a spear, locking in a thunderous Cross Rhodes to secure the pinfall victory.

With the win, Cody Rhodes officially became the No. 1 Contender and is scheduled to challenge Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Title on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Complete WWE SmackDown Match Results (July 3, 2026)

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab defeated Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton. Cargill sealed the dominant win by hitting Jaded on Green for the pinfall.

Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab defeated Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton. Cargill sealed the dominant win by hitting Jaded on Green for the pinfall. AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix defeated El Hijo del Vikingo in an aerial masterclass to retain his title, securing the victory after executing a high-impact Mexican Muscle Buster.

Rey Fenix defeated El Hijo del Vikingo in an aerial masterclass to retain his title, securing the victory after executing a high-impact Mexican Muscle Buster. Singles Match: Laney Reid (representing Fatal Influence) defeated WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. Reid took advantage of a heavy ringside distraction from her stablemates Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley to steal the victory.

Laney Reid (representing Fatal Influence) defeated WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. Reid took advantage of a heavy ringside distraction from her stablemates Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley to steal the victory. No. 1 Contender’s Main Event: Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso via pinfall following the Cross Rhodes.