WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026 epf scheme Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Colombia vs Ghana Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project Dehradun jewellery theft instagram ED hawker auction car insurance EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident Women T20 World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results

Cody Rhodes is the No. 1 Contender! Check the full WWE SmackDown results for July 3, 2026, as The American Nightmare defeats Jey Uso to punch his ticket against Sami Zayn.

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results. Photo X Screengrab
WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 11:45 IST

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: The landscape of blue-brand supremacy was completely rewritten as WWE Friday Night SmackDown descended upon the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 3. Coming off the monumental shockwave of Night of Champions—where Sami Zayn ended Cody Rhodes’ 113-day reign in a dramatic Triple Threat match—the road to SummerSlam officially kicked into overdrive.

Zayn’s Celebration Interrupted; Main Event Set

The show opened with the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Sami Zayn, making his first appearance with the gold. Embracing a mixed, highly charged reaction from the Atlantic City crowd, Zayn barely had time to address the audience before being interrupted.

You Might Be Interested In

Both “Main Event” Jey Uso and the former champion, Cody Rhodes, emerged to stake their claims to a title shot. General Manager Adam Pearce wasted no time establishing order, immediately booking a blockbuster No. 1 Contender’s match between the two former tag team partners for the night’s main event.

The American Nightmare Reclaims His Path

The main event saw an evenly matched, emotionally physical encounter between former allies. With both men looking to regain momentum after devastating losses at Night of Champions, the action went back and forth. Jey Uso nearly secured the victory after a devastating Uso Splash, but Rhodes showed the resilience of a champion. In the closing sequence, Cody countered a spear, locking in a thunderous Cross Rhodes to secure the pinfall victory.

With the win, Cody Rhodes officially became the No. 1 Contender and is scheduled to challenge Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Title on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Complete WWE SmackDown Match Results (July 3, 2026)

  • Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab defeated Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton. Cargill sealed the dominant win by hitting Jaded on Green for the pinfall.
  • AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix defeated El Hijo del Vikingo in an aerial masterclass to retain his title, securing the victory after executing a high-impact Mexican Muscle Buster.
  • Singles Match: Laney Reid (representing Fatal Influence) defeated WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. Reid took advantage of a heavy ringside distraction from her stablemates Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley to steal the victory.
  • No. 1 Contender’s Main Event: Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso via pinfall following the Cross Rhodes.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results
Tags: cody rhodes vs jey uso smackdownjade cargill jaded chelsea greenrey fenix aaa cruiserweight championship matchsami zayn undisputed wwe champion challengerwwe smackdown results july 3 2026

RELATED News

Colombia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Los Cafeteros Edge Out Black Stars 1-0 to Claim Final Round of 16 Berth

Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026: Defending Champions Argentina Survive Extraordinary Cabo Verde Scare in 3-2 Extra-Time Epic

KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Son, In Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

‘Our Team Scored Fairly’: Croatian Model Ivana Knoll Reacts to Disallowed Goal vs Portugal After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

LATEST NEWS

J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?

EPF Scheme 2026: From 3-Day PF Claims Settlement To Easier Withdrawals, Here’s What Has Changed

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Opens At Rs 15.8 Crore Worldwide, Hrithik Roshan Cameo Sparks Fan Frenzy

‘Wall of Trees’ Explained: Why This Massive Green Barrier Is Being Compared To China’s Great Wall

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results

MHA Designates 23 Individuals as Terrorists Under UAPA: Here’s Full List

Taylor Swift Is Married! Pop Superstar Weds Travis Kelce in Fairytale New York Ceremony

Can’t Activate UAN On EPFO Portal? Here’s The New Step-By-Step Process After EPFO’s Update

Panic and Stampede-Like Situation Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s VIP Gate After Accidental Firing

Mother’s Property Dispute Shaped A Judge: The Remarkable Journey of Axay Dwivedi

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results
WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results
WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results
WWE SmackDown Friday Night July 3, 2026: Cody Rhodes Becomes No. 1 Contender, All Set To Face Sami Zayn In Undisputed WWE Title Match | Check Full Results

QUICK LINKS