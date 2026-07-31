WWE SmackDown July 31 Match Card: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes Face Off on Final Show Before SummerSlam 2026

WWE SmackDown July 31 Match Card: The final episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam 2026 will take place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The show will feature a faceoff between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes ahead of their title clash at the PLE. Damian Priest and R-Truth will defend their Tag Team title ahead of the first night of SummerSlam. Here is a look at the full match card ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown: Cody Rhodes and CM Punk Face Off

In the main event of SummerSlam 2026 Night 1, Cody Rhodes is set to confront CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Yet, their last encounter in the ring will take place on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown episode.

Damian Priest and R-Truth Defend WWE Tag Team Championship

At the go-home SmackDown episode that takes place 4 days before the SummerSlam 2026 event, WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & R-Truth will put their titles at stake in a contest against Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders on SmackDown.

WWE: Last WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match up for Grabs

There is still only a single opportunity left in the match ladder event to determine the Interim WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam 2026. As seen during the night’s latest SmackDown episode, Lash Legend and Giulia have arranged a single-match battle as they fight for that highly-prized spot.

WWE SmackDown 2026: Trick Williams Addresses Attacks by Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin has relentlessly criticized Trick Williams since his return to WWE a couple of weeks back. Before their anticipated confrontation for the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2026, Trick Willy will be interviewed on SmackDown today about the upcoming match.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown in the USA?

Fans in the United States of America can watch WWE SmackDown on ESPN and the USA Network. It will air live on the 31st July, 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown in India?

WWE fans in India can watch WWE SmackDown on Netflix. It will air live on the 1st August, 5:30 AM IST.

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