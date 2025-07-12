LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE SmackDown Results (11-7-2025): Alexa Bliss Wins Fatal 4-Way, Logan Paul Sparks Chaos, Wyatt Sicks Claim Tag Titles

WWE SmackDown delivered high drama with Alexa Bliss winning a Fatal 4-Way, Wyatt Sicks capturing tag team gold, and Logan Paul interrupting Jelly Roll. The show also featured chaos with Randy Orton, McIntyre, and a shocking turn from Aleister Black. Fans witnessed action and surprises throughout.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 13:38:47 IST

This week’s WWE SmackDown was nothing short of electrifying, packed with dramatic moments, title changes, and unexpected turns that left fans on the edge of their seats. Held on Friday night, the episode opened with LA Knight grabbing the mic to call out Seth Rollins. But before he could go any further, Paul Heyman interrupted, only to retreat as Solo Sikoa and MFT appeared on the scene. The tension erupted into a backstage brawl, which later set the stage for a thrilling tag team main event featuring Jimmy Uso stepping in for Knight. Interestingly, Tama Tonga was missing from the action.

One of the standout moments of the night was the Fatal 4-Way women’s match. Alexa Bliss, accompanied by Charlotte Flair, squared off against Sol Ruca, Roxanne Perez, and Kairi Sane. Despite the evident tension between Bliss and Flair, the former managed to outlast her opponents. She sealed her victory by delivering a devastating Sister Abigail to Sane, proving she still has the edge in high-stakes matchups.

Meanwhile, tag team fans were treated to an exhilarating clash between the Wyatt Sicks and the Street Profits. With the Profits donning throwback gear reminiscent of ‘90s Shawn Michaels, the crowd was pumped. However, it was Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of the Wyatt Sicks who had the last laugh, walking away with the WWE Tag Team Championships after a hard-fought battle.

The episode also featured a wild celebrity segment when Logan Paul interrupted country star Jelly Roll’s hometown performance. This sparked a storm in the ring as Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Roll himself joined the chaos. Paul hurled insults at both wrestling legends and celebrities, only to get a Claymore from McIntyre and physically tangled with Orton. The segment ended with Roll siding with Orton for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Another shocking moment came during R-Truth’s bout with Aleister Black. Despite Black’s aggressive Muay Thai strikes, Truth turned the tables with a surprise roll-up win handing Black his first pinfall loss since returning. The fallout backstage was just as intense, with Damian Priest trying to cool Black down, only for Black to respond with a brutal knee to the jaw, hinting at a new villainous path.

From surprise victories to celebrity showdowns, WWE SmackDown delivered one of its most talked-about episodes in recent memory, keeping fans guessing and cheering all night long.

