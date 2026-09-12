WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights: Sami Zayn Stuns CM Punk to Win WWE Championship, Damian Priest Turns Heel

WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights (11th September): The latest episode of WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown was live from Mexico City. As many as four titles were on the line in this action-packed edition. The WWE Undisputed Championship changed hands as reigning champion CM Punk was defeated by Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, tag-team partners R-Truth and Damian Priest had a falling out following their defeat against The War Raiders. Here is a look at the matches from Mexico City and their results.

Randy Orton Addresses His Win Over Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton opened the show as he addressed his win over Cody Rhodes at Sunday Night’s Main Event. The Viper praised Rhodes for being a good man, husband, and friend. However, he remarked that the three-time World Champion was not a ‘Legend Killer’ like him. Orton further sent out an open challenge to both Punk and Sami Zayn as he continues his quest for the 15th World title.

Rey Fenix Retains AAA Cruiserweight Championship Against Ricky Saints

Crowd favourite, Rey Fenix successfully defended his AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints. During the fight, Saints was heavily booed by the crowd, even when he was in a dominant position. Despite being on the receiving end of two Revolution DDTs, Fenix defended his title after finishing the match with an MMB.

WWE SmackDown: Nicki Bella Beats Paige

In the only non-title match of the night, Nicki Bella defeated Paige. It was Paige who was showing more intensity among the two wrestlers. The action between the two female stars spilled outside the ring. However, once Bella and Paige came back to the ring, Nicki rolled up her opponent and put her feet on the ropes to secure a win.

Chelsea Green Defends WWE Women’s Championship Against Nia Jax

Chelsea Green and Nia Jax clashed for the WWE Women’s Championship. The champion certainly had the local crowd behind her as she made her entrance wearing the colours of Mexico. Jax, on the other hand, was booed for wearing the colours of the American flag. As the match started, the challenger held the upper hand. The action spilled outside, where Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton were present. Once the two wrestlers returned to the ring, Jax missed hitting an Anhillator and handed the momentum to Green, who won the match after hitting an Unpretty-her.

Damian Priest Turns Heel After War Raiders Retain AAA Tag Team Title

The War Raiders successfully defended their AAA Tag Team Championships against R-Truth and Damian Priest. However, it was the moment after the match that could shape the future of Priest differently. After losing the match, Priest turned heel and laid Truth to the ground.

Sami Zayn Wins WWE Title From CM Punk

The first and only title change of the night came in the main event where Sami Zayn defeated CM Punk to win the WWE Undisputed Championship. The two wrestlers walked in the same colours. However, while Punk’s attire was inspired by the hosts, Mexico, Zayn dressed up in a Syrian way.

Punk injured his knee early in the fight, and Zayn left no stone unturned to use it to his advantage. There were multiple interruptions during the game, with even Kevin Owens accidentally hitting Punk with the championship belt. Zayn then hit a low blow to Owens before hitting a Helluva Kick to Punk and securing his second WWE title.

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