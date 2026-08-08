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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Results (August 7, 2026): Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Returns to Challenge CM Punk

WWE SmackDown Results (August 7, 2026): Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Returns to Challenge CM Punk

WWE SmackDown results from August 7, 2026 featured major developments as Cody Rhodes confronted Randy Orton over the SummerSlam attack, while Kevin Owens returned to confront WWE Champion CM Punk and set up a potential title showdown. Baron Corbin retained the United States Championship. Here are the full WWE SmackDown results, key highlights and major developments from the latest episode.

Randy Orton clashed in a war of words with Cody Rhodes at WWE SmackDown. Image Credit: X/@WWE
Randy Orton clashed in a war of words with Cody Rhodes at WWE SmackDown. Image Credit: X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 11:13 IST

WWE SmackDown Results (7th August): The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was presented live from Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena. Cody Rhodes addressed the attack on him by Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2026. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens called out CM Punk for a title clash, having won the fatal four-way last week at SummerSlam. Here is a look at the results from the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and CM Punk Address SummerSlam 2026

The first appearance was by Cody Rhodes, who called out Randy Orton and, with an apparent grudge from the RKO hit, he reminded Dory Funk Jr. of the situation. It was soon after that CM Punk walked in and denied any prior knowledge of Orton’s arrival at the event, and Kevin Owens came on scene to confront Punk about a title match. He asserted that throughout his career, people have been proven wrong; in contrast, Punk said that with his own attitude he had made it possible for the likes of Owens to come and challenge. A few seconds after the fight turned into a push match, Nick Aldis made his presence felt, stopping it from turning into an all-out brawl.

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Baron Corbin Retains United States Championship Against Trick Williams

Trick Williams got another chance as he said that Corbin won the title only through trickery. The brawl took them outside the ring in the beginning, and Trick took a major blow with an outside cross body off him. Behind the referee and with the championship belt in hand, Corbin struck a low blow and stole the pin.

Fatal Influence Beats Chelsea Green And Tiffany Stratton

The Chelsea Green party was supposed to be a championship victory, but it ended up as tag title defense because Jane from Fatal Influence mocked Green and threatened to replace her with another girl from the Stable, Tiffany Stratton. Both Green and Stratton tried to get back on top by attacking opponents with diving and a swanton, but Jane stopped Stratton before the attack even happened so that they could pin them using Fatal Flaw.

Randy Orton Comes Face-to-Face With Cody Rhodes



Randy Orton wouldn’t go anywhere near the ring with Rhodes and, rather than fighting back, told his story about the RKO he delivered, saying he only did so because he felt like something broke between the moment Cody won over him. The whole worst side of himself that has no talent but all the ego is the side that is about to deliver the 15th world title on a silver plate, he confessed. A fiery comeback reply was sent by Cody Rhodes, to which he asked the main question: that nobody but Randy could be left to challenge him, who called himself the last legend around.

Charlotte Flair Beats Jade Cargill With Tribute to Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair gave a tribute to Alexa Bliss during her clash against Jade Cargill. Power moves like the powerbomb helped Cargill hold her ground for some time, but the interference by B-Fab was thwarted by NXT’s Tatum Paxley. Taking this opportunity, Flair first performed a Sister Abigail, then followed it with the Natural Selection, securing victory in the match.

Also Read: WWE RAW Results August 3, 2026: Roman Reigns Confronted by LA Knight, Becky Lynch Returns, Jacob Fatu Beats Royce Keys in Street Fight

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WWE SmackDown Results (August 7, 2026): Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Returns to Challenge CM Punk
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WWE SmackDown Results (August 7, 2026): Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Returns to Challenge CM Punk

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WWE SmackDown Results (August 7, 2026): Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Returns to Challenge CM Punk
WWE SmackDown Results (August 7, 2026): Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Returns to Challenge CM Punk
WWE SmackDown Results (August 7, 2026): Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Returns to Challenge CM Punk
WWE SmackDown Results (August 7, 2026): Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Returns to Challenge CM Punk

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