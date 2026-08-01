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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Results: Haku Returns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Brawl Ahead of SummerSlam 2026

WWE SmackDown Results: Haku Returns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Brawl Ahead of SummerSlam 2026

WWE SmackDown Results from Green Bay saw CM Punk and Cody Rhodes brawl before SummerSlam 2026, Haku return alongside Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, Rey Fenix retain the AAA World Cruiserweight Title, and Lash Legend secure the final SummerSlam ladder match spot.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE (Screengrab)
Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE (Screengrab)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 11:08 IST

WWE SmackDown Results: The latest episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Former WWE legend Haku, the father of Talla and Tamma Tonga, appeared on the show. Meanwhile, the face-off between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes before SummerSlam 2026 ended in a brawl. Here is a look at the results from Wisconsin ahead of the PLE. 

Finn Balor and Sami Zayn kicks off WWE SmackDown

The programme got underway when Finn Balor and Sami Zayn had a face-off since both are slated to fight each other at SummerSlam to secure the No.1 contender spot in the WWE title match. They engaged in aggressive verbal exchanges, and at the end of the segment, Gunther made his way in and took them both down with his blows. Nick Aldis joined in the fight against Gunther, and the two of them brawled until the security guys decided to step in and stop it.

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Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill Interfere Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green vs Michin and B-Fab

The first match of the evening took place between the team of Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green and Michin and B-Fab. In a fierce tag team match both sides traded punches and tried to hit their opponents. The ending of the match was quite dramatic when Jade Cargill came in to aid her team and hit Tiffany Stratton out of the ring, then Michin and B-Fab used their double team move to pin their opponents, Chelsea Green and take the victory. Afterwards, a situation unfolded where Charlotte Flair who had left the stage after the match came back and had a physical altercation with Cargill while Stratton and Green took care of Michin and B-Fab.

Haku Makes an Appearance in Damian Priest and R-Truth vs WAR Raiders

Damian Priest and R-Truth faced off against Erik and Ivar defending their tag team title. Both teams were really getting into the act before the fight began, so the referee just rang the bell. Apart from this, Talla and Tama Tonga came out of nowhere and laid a couple on both teams; not only that but after the brawl was over, it was their father, Haku, who stood alongside his three sons inside the ring.

Ray Fenix Defends AAA World Cruiserweight Title Against JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh challenged Rey Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight title. During the confrontation, Dominik Mysterio was ejected from the venue after trying to interefere but he ended up getting into a scuffle with Danhausen. While that was happening, Fenix delivered running knees and a Muscle Buster to capture the victory.

Lash Legend Earns Final Spot as SummerSlam 2026

This match was one of the last events before the ladder match which would determine the fifth and last competitor of the match to crowning the Interim WWEWomen’s Champion at SummerSlam. It was a one-sided match with Lash Legend beating Giulia after hitting her with Lash Extensions.

WWE: Cody Rhodes and CM Punk Brawl Before SummerSlam 2026

Before SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were on a face-off. They did not holdback at all and Cody accused Punk of stealing his moment on RAW in Chicago while Punk claimed that Cody won’t win at SummerSlam. The situation turned aggressive as they got physical and the two were fighting through the ringside area until the end of the show.

Also Read: India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: From Lovlina Borgohain to Sakshi Chaudhary, Check All Indians in Action On August 1 | Complete Medal Events Schedule for Day 10, Timings and More

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WWE SmackDown Results: Haku Returns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Brawl Ahead of SummerSlam 2026
WWE SmackDown Results: Haku Returns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Brawl Ahead of SummerSlam 2026
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