WWE SmackDown Results July 10: CM Punk Returns as Champion, Cody Rhodes Confronts Him, Baron Corbin Shocks WWE | Full Winners

WWE SmackDown July 10 Results: WWE SmackDown delivered a major episode from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Friday, July 10. The show featured CM Punk’s first appearance on the blue brand as the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Alexa Bliss taking on Jade Cargill, and the surprise return of Baron Corbin. Here is a complete look at all the match results, key segments and reactions from the latest episode of SmackDown.

CM Punk Returns To SmackDown As Undisputed WWE Champion

Nick Aldis opened the show after returning from administrative leave and introduced the new Undisputed WWE Champion, CM Punk. Punk said he had been working to join SmackDown and promised to be a fighting champion who will defend the title regularly. He mentioned several possible challengers, including Sami Zayn, Gunther, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Trick Williams, before Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring.

Cody reminded Punk of their earlier conversation following WrestleMania and asked whether the champion would give him a title opportunity. Punk immediately accepted, and the two agreed to face each other at SummerSlam. Aldis returned to make CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship official for SummerSlam.

Finn Balor Defeats Tama Tonga

Winner: Finn Balor via pinfall. Finn Balor and Tama Tonga started the in-ring action with a fast-paced contest. Tama had support at ringside, but Balor kept fighting back and received strong support from the Oklahoma City crowd. After surviving Tama’s offense and interference distractions, Balor hit a shotgun dropkick and followed it with Coup de Grace to secure the pinfall victory.

The win was an important one for Balor, who had a brief encounter with CM Punk backstage later in the night. Balor congratulated Punk on coming to SmackDown, teasing a potential future clash between the two stars.

Jimmy Uso Beats Royce Keys As Jacob Fatu Sends A Message To Solo Sikoa

Winner: Jimmy Uso via pinfall. Jimmy Uso faced Royce Keys after Keys confronted Jimmy and Jacob Fatu over their family business. Keys used his size and power to trouble Jimmy throughout the match, but the bout took a dramatic turn when Solo Sikoa appeared at ringside. Jacob Fatu then arrived to stop Solo from attacking Jimmy.

With the distraction creating an opening, Jimmy hit a spear on Keys for the win. After the match, Fatu attacked Solo and appeared ready to use a chair for further damage before stopping himself. Fatu warned Solo that he should listen to him, making it clear that their rivalry is far from over.

Jade Cargill Defeats Alexa Bliss

Winner: Jade Cargill via pinfall. Alexa Bliss entered the match with Charlotte Flair, while Jade Cargill had B-Fab and Michin at ringside. Bliss used her speed and tried to counter Jade’s strength, even coming close to a win after hitting Natural Selection. However, the ringside involvement from both sides changed the momentum of the contest.

After Bliss took out B-Fab, Jade capitalised with a pump kick and the Jaded for the three-count. Following the match, Jade, B-Fab and Michin attacked Bliss and Flair. Jade targeted Bliss’s arm with a chair before Charlotte helped her friend to the trainer’s room, leaving questions over Bliss’s condition.

Baron Corbin Returns During Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

Result: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes ended in a no contest. United States Champion Trick Williams faced Carmelo Hayes in a non-title main-event match, with Lil Yachty accompanying Trick. Before the match, Yachty gave Trick a special white-fur “Legacy” version of the United States Championship and asked him to deal with Hayes.

The match was competitive, with both men trading near falls and momentum swings. Hayes appeared close to winning after dropping Trick and preparing for Nothing But Net. However, Baron Corbin suddenly returned and knocked Hayes from the top rope, forcing the referee to call for the bell. Corbin then hit End of Days on both Trick and Hayes before leaving with a clear warning to the United States Championship picture.

Gunther Attacks Nick Aldis After SummerSlam Decision

Gunther demanded that Nick Aldis add him to the Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. Aldis instead announced a tag team match for Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden, with Gunther and Sami Zayn set to face CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Aldis also confirmed that Punk vs. Rhodes would remain the SummerSlam main event.

The decision angered Gunther, who attacked Aldis and repeatedly applied a sleeper hold. Cody Rhodes ran out to make the save as the show went off the air. The closing angle added more tension to the title picture ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event and SummerSlam.

WWE SmackDown July 10, 2026: Complete Results

Finn Balor defeated Tama Tonga via pinfall.

Jimmy Uso defeated Royce Keys via pinfall.

Jade Cargill defeated Alexa Bliss via pinfall.

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes ended in a no contest after Baron Corbin returned and attacked both men.

WWE SmackDown Reaction

The biggest development from SmackDown was the confirmation of CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Finn Balor also gained momentum with a notable win, while Jade Cargill’s post-match attack on Alexa Bliss could lead to a bigger storyline involving Charlotte Flair. Baron Corbin’s unexpected return created fresh uncertainty around Trick Williams and the United States Championship, while Gunther’s attack on Nick Aldis ensured that the championship scene remains highly volatile.