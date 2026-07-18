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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women’s Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners

WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women’s Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners

WWE SmackDown featured Cody Rhodes taking on Gunther in the main event, major SummerSlam stipulations being announced by Adam Pearce, qualifying matches for the Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match, and a chaotic ending involving CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Here is a complete look at all the winners, results and major moments from the latest episode of SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women's Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners
WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women's Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 11:05 IST

WWE SmackDown Results July 17: WWE SmackDown emanated from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, on Friday (July 17), serving as the final stop before Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden. The show featured Cody Rhodes taking on Gunther in the main event, major SummerSlam stipulations being announced by Adam Pearce, qualifying matches for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match, and a chaotic ending involving CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Here is a complete look at all the winners, results and major moments from the latest episode of SmackDown.

Adam Pearce Announces Huge SummerSlam Stipulation

The show opened with Gunther addressing last week’s attack on Nick Aldis, claiming he had been treated unfairly on SmackDown. Acting General Manager Adam Pearce interrupted and revealed that Aldis had decided to keep Gunther’s scheduled tag team match at Saturday Night’s Main Event intact. Pearce then announced a huge stipulation: if Gunther and Sami Zayn defeat CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, they will be added to the Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, turning it into a Fatal 4-Way.

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Moments later, Cody Rhodes stormed to the ring and attacked Gunther before challenging him to a singles match later in the night, which Pearce made official.

Finn Balor Defeats Talla Tonga

Winner: Finn Balor via pinfall. Finn Balor overcame the imposing Talla Tonga despite outside interference from Tama Tonga. After escaping a chokebomb attempt, Balor countered with a DDT before connecting with the Coup de Grace to secure an important victory.

Tiffany Stratton And Jade Cargill Qualify For Interim Women’s Championship Ladder Match

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via pinfall. Tiffany Stratton defeated Jacy Jayne to become the first qualifier for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match at SummerSlam.

Winner: Jade Cargill via disqualification. Jade Cargill advanced after Charlotte Flair interfered during her qualifier against Nia Jax. Although Jade officially won by disqualification, the rivalry with Charlotte intensified as the two brawled after the match.

The War Raiders Defeat Fraxiom

Winners: The War Raiders via pinfall. Erik and Ivar defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom in one of the night’s best wrestling matches. Fraxiom showcased their athleticism throughout the contest, but The War Raiders finished the match with Ragnarok to earn the victory.

Cody Rhodes vs Gunther Ends In Chaos

Result: No Contest. Cody Rhodes and Gunther delivered a physical main event before CM Punk came to ringside to support Rhodes. The match descended into chaos when Sami Zayn returned and attacked Punk from behind. The outside brawl forced the referee to throw out the contest, with Rhodes, Punk, Gunther and Zayn continuing to fight as SmackDown went off the air, setting the stage for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE SmackDown Results: Full Winners

Finn Balor defeated Talla Tonga.
Tiffany Stratton defeated Jacy Jayne (Interim Women’s Championship Ladder Match Qualifier).
Jade Cargill defeated Nia Jax via disqualification (Interim Women’s Championship Ladder Match Qualifier).
The War Raiders defeated Fraxiom.
Cody Rhodes vs Gunther ended in a no contest.

Biggest Takeaways From SmackDown

The biggest development was WWE raising the stakes for SummerSlam by announcing that Gunther and Sami Zayn can earn a place in the Undisputed WWE Championship match if they defeat CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Sami Zayn’s surprise return, the chaotic closing brawl, and the qualification of Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill for the Interim Women’s Championship Ladder Match also ensured SmackDown ended with significant momentum ahead of WWE’s next premium event.

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WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women’s Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners
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WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women’s Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners
WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women’s Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners
WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women’s Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners
WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women’s Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners

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