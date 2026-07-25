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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Results July 24: Nikki Bella Returns, Finn Balor Sets up SummerSlam 2026 Title Clash Against Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown Results July 24: Nikki Bella Returns, Finn Balor Sets up SummerSlam 2026 Title Clash Against Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown Results July 24 featured Nikki Bella’s shocking return, Finn Balor winning the Fatal 4-Way No.1 Contender Match, Gunther and Nick Aldis’ heated SummerSlam contract signing, and Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green securing spots in the Women’s Championship Ladder Match.

Finn Balor won the fatal 4-way to set up a clash against Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed belt at SummerSlam 2026. Image Credit: X/@WWE (Screenshot)
Finn Balor won the fatal 4-way to set up a clash against Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed belt at SummerSlam 2026. Image Credit: X/@WWE (Screenshot)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 10:13 IST

WWE SmackDown July 24 Results: WWE was live from the Oakland Arena in California for the latest edition of the Friday Night SmackDown. It was a power-packed show that saw the return of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella after being sidelined for months due to injury. With SummerSlam approaching, the event saw more matches being added to the Premium Live Event (PLE). 

Gunther and Nick Aldis sign SummerSlam match contract in the presence of Adam Pearce

RAW GM Adam Pearce hosted the SummerSlam match contract signing for Gunther and Nick Aldis. The Ring General gave a scolding that he should have at least become a WWE star while the other one was all the success. Then, Aldis stood up for his side, arguing, and the two ended up in a fist fight. But then Gunther came up with a low blow, and Aldis was thrown through the table to end the confrontation.

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Nikki Bella returns to set-up six-wom tag team clash at SummerSlam

The first fight of the night was between veteran Brie Bella and Lainey Reed, a rookie in the arena. Members of Fatal Influence interfered, but Paige countered their move, giving Brie the chance to hit her roll-up for the three-count. Still, immediately after the match, Lainey, Jacy and Fallon jumped onto their attackers’ side, until Nikki Bella unexpectedly returned, rescued them and stated that at SummerSlam, these three girls will not only fight against her three allies but also against Brie and Paige.

SummerSlam 2026: Women’s Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers

This qualifier women’s tournament match began the way the night did. With a little exchange of hits and kicks by the two women, in the end Chelsea Green had the upper hand and hit Kiana James with the Unprettier, which made her the loser so she can go and see her boss – it means that she will go to SummerSlam with the ticket.

The second qualifier for the Women’s ladder match saw Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax combat for a spot in the SummerSlam event. But then, in the end, it was Jade Cargill who stepped forward from behind and got the DQ victory over the referee for Flair, so that the match in SummerSlam of the second contender of the team was given to Flair.

Finn Balor wins Fatal 4-Way Main Event at Friday Night SmackDown

The main event was the Fatal 4-Way for Sami Zayn’s No.1 contender match against the winner of this, which would take place for the Undisputed WWE title at SummerSlam. An all-out brawl happened as all the competitors took part. When the time was running out, Finn Balor deflected a finishing move by Damian Priest, and then he launched the slingblade and dropkick. Following this, he climbed up to the top rope and did the Coup de Grace for his victory, thereby making it to that match at SummerSlam.

Also Read: WWE RAW Results June 20: Solo Sikoa Offers Help to Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu And Usos Dominate Main Event Ahead of SummerSlam

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WWE SmackDown Results July 24: Nikki Bella Returns, Finn Balor Sets up SummerSlam 2026 Title Clash Against Sami Zayn

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WWE SmackDown Results July 24: Nikki Bella Returns, Finn Balor Sets up SummerSlam 2026 Title Clash Against Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown Results July 24: Nikki Bella Returns, Finn Balor Sets up SummerSlam 2026 Title Clash Against Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown Results July 24: Nikki Bella Returns, Finn Balor Sets up SummerSlam 2026 Title Clash Against Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown Results July 24: Nikki Bella Returns, Finn Balor Sets up SummerSlam 2026 Title Clash Against Sami Zayn

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