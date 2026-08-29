WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn Ruins No.1 Contender’s Match For CM Punk’s Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton Clash

The latest episode of WWE Smack Down took place at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Apart from a couple of matches from the women’s division, a chaotic main event unfolded on the night, involving Sami Zayn and CM Punk. Cody Rhodes, ‘The American Nightmare’ also appeared in the ring and sent a message to Randy Orton ahead of their bout at the Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

Kevin Owens opened the night and came out to the ring. With Sami Zayn, CM Punk and Gunther also following him into the ring, tensions started building. However, Nick Aldis came out and announced a triple threat No.1 Contender’s match between Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Gunther as a main event for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend and Nia Jax

The first bout of the night was a tag team match between Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton versus Lash Legend and Nia Jax. Lash and Nia emerged victorious after she hit Green with a Samoan Drop and the Annihilator to cover her for the three count.

Women’s United States Championship match – Jacy Jayne (c) with Fatal Influence vs. Paige

The second bout of the night was between Jacy Jayne and Paige, with the former putting her United States Championship on the line. Jayne prevailed by pinning Paige with an inside cradle and retained her title.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton confront one another ahead of the Sunday night main event’s match

Next up Cody Rhodes’ music hits as he confronted Orton before the Viper also joined him in the ring. The verbal confrontation with them almost escalated to a physical fight as Orton provoked Rhodes to hit him. But Rhodes walked away he is counting the days until Atlanta when they find out if Orton really is this once in a life time, generational superstar like Cody’s dad or only another screw up like Orton’s father was. He threw away the microphone before exiting the ring.

Michin with Jade Cargill and B-Fab vs. Tatum Paxley with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

Yet another bout from the women’s division took place between Michin and Tatum Paxley. Paxley came out on top after hitting Michin with a Cemetery Drive.

Main event: Triple Threat Number One Contender’s match – Kevin Owens vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor

When the match was seemingly heading for an end as Owens hit Gunther with a stunner, there was no referee. Another referee ran into the ring but Zayn, the former champion, knocked him out. Punk arrived into the ring moments later and got involved into a brawl with Zayn. Nevertheless, Owens took down Punk with a clothesline and Zayn hit the former with the title belt, with Balor also copping a blow.

Zayn hit Gunther and Punk with the title too before raising it as the show went off the air. The match ended in a no-contest.