WWE SmackDown Results, September 18: Sami Zayn Retains After CM Punk Attacks Kevin Owens; Trick Williams, Jacy Jayne Qualify for MITB | Full Results

WWE SmackDown Results, September 18: The road to Money in the Bank gained momentum on the September 18 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Corpus Christi, Texas. The show featured the first men’s and women’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches, Cody Rhodes’ return and an Undisputed WWE Championship clash between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Here are the full results, winners and biggest highlights from the show.

WWE SmackDown September 18 Results

Trick Williams defeated Randy Orton and Rey Fenix: Williams pinned Fenix to secure the third spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Williams pinned Fenix to secure the third spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. BAKUSAI defeated The MFTs via Disqualification: The match ended after Haku attacked Shinsuke Nakamura with his walking stick, following which the MFTs laid out both Nakamura and Kyoki.

The match ended after Haku attacked Shinsuke Nakamura with his walking stick, following which the MFTs laid out both Nakamura and Kyoki. Jacy Jayne defeated Jade Cargill and Alexa Bliss: Jayne won the women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match and secured her place in the ladder match.

Jayne won the women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match and secured her place in the ladder match. Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens: Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Championship after a heated title bout.

Sami Zayn Retains WWE Championship Against Kevin Owens

General Manager Nick Aldis made Sami Zayn’s title defence against Kevin Owens official after Owens arrived during the opening segment and staked his claim to a championship opportunity. Owens reminded Zayn of their history and vowed to become WWE Champion in Corpus Christi, where he made his main roster debut. Zayn eventually retained his title, but the celebration was short-lived as CM Punk attacked Zayn and Owens.

Trick Williams Qualifies for Money in the Bank

Trick Williams earned his place in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Randy Orton and Rey Fenix. Williams pinned Fenix to win the triple-threat qualifier and become the third confirmed entrant from SmackDown.

Jacy Jayne Qualifies for Women’s Money in the Bank

Jacy Jayne secured her spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Jade Cargill and Alexa Bliss. Bliss had earlier discussed countering Fatal Influence but insisted that she would handle the challenge herself.

Cody Rhodes Returns on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes returned with a sit-down interview with Michael Cole. Rhodes reflected on the betrayals he experienced after winning the title at WrestleMania 40 and admitted he may have been arrogant or naive. Addressing Randy Orton, Rhodes said he would not make the same decision he made at Sunday’s Night Main Event if they meet again.

WWE SmackDown September 18 Full Winners List

Trick Williams defeated Randy Orton & Rey Fenix – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

BAKUSAI defeated The MFTs via DQ

Jacy Jayne defeated Jade Cargill & Alexa Bliss – Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Sami Zayn (c) defeated Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Championship Match

CM Punk attacked Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after the title match