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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights

WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights

The latest episode of WWE Smack Down was hosted by the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis in Indiana. With the next pay-per-view being that of Money in The Bank, a couple of high-profile qualifying matches took place involving CM Punk, Gunther and Charlotte Flair.

WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights. (Image Credits: X)
WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 09:42 IST

WWE Smack Down: The latest episode of WWE Smack Down was hosted by the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis in Indiana. With the next pay-per-view being that of Money in The Bank, a couple of high-profile qualifying matches took place involving CM Punk, Gunther and Charlotte Flair. Additionally, Trick Williams put his United States Championship title on the line in a steel cage match against former champion Baron Corbin.

WWE United States Championship- Steel Cage Match
Trick Williams (c) vs Baron Corbin

The opening match itself was the lethal steel cage match for the United States Championship. Williams retained the title after countering End of Days from Corbin by sending the latter head first onto the cage. Williams pinned Corbin only after hitting the third book end, thereby capping off a successful title defence.

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Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
Triple Threat Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend

Lash Legend picked up the win after hitting the Lash Extension on Charlotte Flair. Legend has now joined Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Roxanne Perez, and Jacy Jayne in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

6-Woman Tag Team Match
WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, Paige, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid)

The Fatal Influence emerged victorious as Nikki Bella tripped Paige by appearing at the ringside. United States Champion Jacy Jayne took advantage of the same and hit the Rolling Encore for the victory.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
Triple Threat Match
CM Punk vs. Finn Bálor vs. “The Ring General” Gunther

The main event was the second Money in The Bank qualifying match between CM Punk, Finn Balor and Gunther. Punk picked up the win as he took advantage by pinning Gunther after Finn Balor hit The Ring General with the Coup de Grâce. Balor was too far to break up the pin and The Best in The World ended up qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Although Balor was unhappy, he still shook Punk’s hands in the end.

WWE Smack Down brief Results

Trick Williams (c) def. Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage Match to retain the WWE United States Championship
— Lash Legend def. Charlotte Flair and Giulia* in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match
— Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s United States Champion Jayce Jayne,* and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) def. WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, Paige,* and Tiffany Stratton in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match
— CM Punk def. Finn Bálor and “The Ring General” Gunther* in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

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WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights
Tags: CM PunkFinn BalorLash LegendTrick WilliamsWWEWWE Money in The Bank

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WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights

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WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights
WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights
WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights
WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights
WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights

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