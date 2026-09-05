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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Results (September 4): CM Punk Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Nia Jax Earns Championship Opportunity

WWE SmackDown Results (September 4): CM Punk Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Nia Jax Earns Championship Opportunity

WWE SmackDown delivered major developments as CM Punk successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Johnny Gargano. Gunther confronted Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley secured a tag team victory, while Nia Jax earned a Women's Championship title opportunity.

CM Punk retained his Undisputed WWE title at SmackDown. Image Credit: X/@WWE
CM Punk retained his Undisputed WWE title at SmackDown. Image Credit: X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 08:58 IST

WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights (September 4): WWE broadcast its latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show built captivating storylines and rivalries for the upcoming weekend’s main event. CM Punk defended his Undisputed WWE title in the main event, while there were other matches to keep the crowd entertained throughout the event.

Frantic Opening Segment to Start WWE SmackDown

Danhausen started the show and made a promo talking about uncursing Cleveland’s local sports teams, the Browns and Cavaliers. Gunther then appeared and targeted Sami Zayn for meddling in the No. 1 contender’s match last week on SmackDown. While defending himself, Sami Zayn came out of the crowd and criticized CM Punk. At the same time, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor also joined the confrontation, pushing Zayn to run away.

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Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley Win Tag Team Bout

The action on SmackDown was another tag team match. The side of Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley was being backed up by Alexa Bliss, whereas Lainey Reed and Fallon Henley had Jacy Jayne as an opponent. In this battle, Flair and Paxley proved themselves as victorious though both teams were then attacked by Jade Cargill and the Baddies together.

Chelsea Green Cleared for Matches; Nia Jax Earns Title Shot

Nick Aldis called in Chelsea Green and a medical doctor for a check-up on her fitness to fight. The doctor concluded that Green could perform until the point that she started putting up a protective facial shield during her matches. Nia Jax and Lash Legend showed up and Jax was the one asking for a Women’s Championship match against Green; the matter was resolved and agreed upon being held on SmackDown.

The fight between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton was a spontaneous event following their segment on camera. It took place at full throttle, and the fight eventually ended via Jax hitting an Annihilator followed by pinning Stratton and thereby getting the victory.

CM Punk Hands Johnny Gargano Shot at Undisputed WWE Title

CM Punk found Johnny Gargano at backstage, who was really down. As an act of support for his friend, Punk gave Gargano a chance to win the World title, and that happened in the main event. Gargano went all-out, but still was not able to take Punk down, who finished the match with a GTS for the victory after Gunther, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens interfered.

Also Read: Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat

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WWE SmackDown Results (September 4): CM Punk Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Nia Jax Earns Championship Opportunity
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WWE SmackDown Results (September 4): CM Punk Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Nia Jax Earns Championship Opportunity
WWE SmackDown Results (September 4): CM Punk Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Nia Jax Earns Championship Opportunity
WWE SmackDown Results (September 4): CM Punk Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Nia Jax Earns Championship Opportunity
WWE SmackDown Results (September 4): CM Punk Retains Undisputed WWE Title, Nia Jax Earns Championship Opportunity

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