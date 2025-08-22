WWE Stars Step Into The Spotlight: Nikki Bella Attends Eagles Practice, Maxxine Dupri Reflects On Becky Lynch Loss

WWE personalities made waves in and out of the ring this week, as Nikki Bella got a taste of NFL action with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Maxxine Dupri opened up about her emotional first WWE title match against Becky Lynch on RAW.

Nikki Bella Soaks in “Magical” NFL Vibes Before RAW

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella shared her excitement about attending an Eagles practice before Monday Night RAW in Philadelphia. She was blown away by the environment, calling it an unexpected but magical experience.

“We went in with no expectations,” Nikki said. “There were photo booths, a Dunkin’ truck, it had pre-festival vibes. The players were just out there practicing in the rain, food tents everywhere.” What struck Nikki the most was the warm welcome from the team. “It was so magical just to see all the players and meet everyone. They talked to us like we were family and genuinely wanted to know why we were there,” she added.

Maxxine Dupri Breaks Silence on Becky Lynch Showdown

Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri recently spoke with the Good Karma Wrestling podcast to discuss her recent loss to Becky Lynch on the August 11 episode of RAW. The match marked her first championship opportunity in WWE. “Monday was a whirlwind,” Maxxine recalled. “I had every emotion nervous, grateful, but also this weird confidence from training hard with Natalya in the dungeon.”

Looking Ahead After a Tough Debut

Though the match didn’t go her way, Maxxine is taking the experience in stride. “It didn’t end how I wanted it to. But now that my first title match is out of the way, I know what to work on so I can walk away with that Women’s Intercontinental Title next time.”

With more opportunities ahead, both Bella and Dupri continue to make headlines in and beyond the WWE ring.

Also Read: Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee