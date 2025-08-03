Home > Sports > WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2: Everything You Need to Know – Date, Time, Matches, and Live Stream

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 features Cena vs Rhodes in a Street Fight, Naomi’s triple threat title defense, and Becky vs Valkyria in a No DQ clash. Tag and U.S. titles are on the line in wild stipulation matches. Catch it live Aug 3, 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and Netflix.

After a dramatic finish to Night 1, all eyes are now on the second and final night of WWE SummerSlam 2025. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is set to witness another explosive evening of wrestling action.

Cena vs Rhodes Headlines WWE SummerSlam 2025

John Cena is stepping into the ring once more, this time putting his WWE Championship on the line in a Street Fight against Cody Rhodes. The pair clashed at WrestleMania 41, and now they meet again for a high-stakes rematch.

Cena has claimed he’s no longer chasing cheap heat, saying, “I don’t want to end my career as a whiney, narcissistic antagonist.” Yet, he’s not backing down from wanting to retire as champion. Rhodes, on the other hand, earned this shot by winning the King of the Ring tournament and is out to rewrite his WrestleMania story.

WWE Championship Fights, Women’s Title Triple Threat Among Big Draws

Also on the card is a huge triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship. Naomi defends her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Naomi famously cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Evolution, stealing the title at the very last moment.

There will be no room for shortcuts this time. Naomi must win clean against two of the most intense competitors in WWE today. The winner is set to challenge Stephanie Vaquer next at Clash in Paris.

Becky Lynch returns to SummerSlam for the first time since 2022. She will face Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. If Valkyria loses, she can’t challenge for the title again as long as Becky holds it. The stakes are higher than ever.

WWE Tag Team Championships and United States Title on the Line

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be defended in a wild Six-Way TLC Match. The Wyatt Sicks will attempt to keep their gold against a loaded field featuring Street Profits, #DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and the team of Andrade & Rey Fenix.

WWE is giving these teams their spotlight after a similar match was cut from WrestleMania 41. Now they’ve got the main stage at SummerSlam. Can the Wyatt Sicks survive this chaos and retain their titles?

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are set to clash in a Steel Cage Match for the Men’s United States Championship. After their split at Money in the Bank, things got personal. Solo took the title with help from his MFT crew, but the cage will keep outside interference out. This one’s going to be brutal.

Dirty Dom vs AJ Styles, Start Time, Streaming Details

AJ Styles is finally getting his hands on Dominik Mysterio after a long wait. Dom ducked Styles due to an injury at Night of Champions, but now he must defend the Men’s Intercontinental Championship with nowhere to hide.

Styles hinted this might be his final SummerSlam match. If so, he’ll want to go out as a champion. Will Dirty Dom spoil that plan?

Fans in the U.S. can watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 live on Peacock. For international viewers, the event streams on Netflix. The show starts at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 3, 2025, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Match Card for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2:

  • John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes — WWE Championship, Street Fight
  • Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley — Women’s World Championship
  • Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles — Men’s Intercontinental Championship
  • Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria — Women’s Intercontinental Championship (No DQ, No Count Out. Valkyria loses her chance to challenge again if she loses.)
  • Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu — Men’s United States Championship, Steel Cage Match
  • Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits vs. #DIY vs. MCMG vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix — WWE Tag Team Championships, TLC Match

