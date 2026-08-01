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Home > Sports News > WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1: Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Gunther In Action | When And Where To Watch In India?

WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1: Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Gunther In Action | When And Where To Watch In India?

WWE SummerSlam will headline what will be the biggest event of the summer as it promises two nights of blockbuster action. The 39th Annual Summerslam will be a two-day event as some of the biggest superstars will step into the ring and fight tooth and nail for glory.

WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1: Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Gunther In Action | When And Where To Watch In India? (Image Credits: X)
WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1: Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Gunther In Action | When And Where To Watch In India? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 20:12 IST

WWE SummerSlam will headline what will be the biggest event of the summer as it promises two nights of blockbuster action. The 39th Annual Summerslam will be a two-day event as some of the biggest superstars will step into the ring and fight tooth and nail for glory. As far as the first night is concerned, the likes of Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Solo Sikoa, Nick Aldis and Gunther will be in action.

It may be an undercard match but the Hell in A Cell clash between Lesnar and Femi is set to provide a peek into the future. An emotional Lesnar had sent retirement speculations after losing to the Nigerian star in Wrestlemania 42 by removing his gloves and boots at the centre of the ring. However, he attacked Femi on May 18 episode of RAW, setting up a match in the Clash of Italy. The Beast Incarnate emerged victorious with seven F5s. Nevertheless, Femi won the King of The Ring Tournament at the Night of Champions and challenged Lesnar instead of for the world championship after the latter attacked him with a low blow on RAW. Lesnar accepted on the condition that it would be a Hell in a Cell match.

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The main event will be the Undisputed championship match as CM Punk will defend his crown against Cody Rhodes. Heading into SummerSlam 2026, the rivalry between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes has evolved from mutual respect into a deeply personal battle over the Undisputed WWE Championship. After Punk captured the title, Rhodes stepped forward as the challenger, with both men insisting they wanted to prove who truly represented the standard-bearer of WWE.

Initially, the story centered on sportsmanship. Punk and Rhodes acknowledged each other’s accomplishments and framed the match as a dream contest between two of WWE’s biggest stars. However, weeks of tense verbal exchanges gradually exposed their competitive egos. Rhodes questioned whether Punk had surpassed him, while Punk argued that he had earned the championship by seizing every opportunity. The feud reached its boiling point on the July 31 edition of SmackDown. During the final face-to-face before SummerSlam, both men abandoned diplomacy, trading heated insults before erupting into a wild brawl that required multiple officials to separate them. The confrontation emphasized that their friendship had taken a back seat to their desire to leave SummerSlam as champion.

WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1, Match Card

  • Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi – Hell in a Cell match
  • Liv Morgan (c) vs Iyo Sky – WWE Women’s World title match
  • Nick Aldis vs Gunther
  • Paige & The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) vs Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid) – Six-woman tag team match
  • LA Knight, Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) & Jacob Fatu – Six-man tag team match
  • CM Punk (c) vs Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE title match.

WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1: When and Where to watch in India?

Fans in India can catch the action on Netflix as the event starts on 3:30 am IST on August 2.

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WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1: Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Gunther In Action | When And Where To Watch In India?
Tags: CM PunkCody RhodesSummerSlamSummerSlam 2026WWE SummerSlam

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WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1: Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Gunther In Action | When And Where To Watch In India?
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WWE SummerSlam 2026, Night 1: Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Gunther In Action | When And Where To Watch In India?
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