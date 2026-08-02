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Home > Sports News > WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, Full Match Card, Start Time And Everything You Need to Know

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, Full Match Card, Start Time And Everything You Need to Know

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2 takes centre stage at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, headlined by Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The blockbuster event also features the Women's Championship Ladder Match, Penta vs Chad Gable. Here's everything you need to know about the full match card, start time, live streaming, TV broadcast and key storylines ahead of WWE's biggest event of the summer.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will face each other on the second night of WWE SummerSlam 2026. Image Credit X/@WWE
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will face each other on the second night of WWE SummerSlam 2026. Image Credit X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 18:07 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2: In addition, the summer’s top party is over, as the action continues with Night 2 of SummerSlam 2026 on Sunday, August 2. The match will be held at the legendary U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A dramatic first day at the event was witnessed when CM Punk defended the Undisputed WWE Title against Cody Rhodes with the help of the returned Randy Orton, and now the attention switches to major championship fights and grudge matches. The big event of Night 2 is the World Heavyweight Championship face-off between Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins, where it’s another renewal for one of WWE’s most legendary rivalries.

On top of all that, WWE fans will be able to get their hands on a Ladder Match for the Interim Women’s WWE Championship, a battle of the Intercontinental Title holders which will be Penta against Chad Gable, and also the No. 1 Contender’s Match which will be between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor.

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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2: Full Match Card

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth Rollins
  • Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill vs Charlotte Flair vs Chelsea Green vs Mystery Competitor
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs Chad Gable
  • WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs Baron Corbin
  • No. 1 Contender’s Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Sami Zayn vs Finn Bálor
  • Special Singles Match: Danhausen vs Dominik Mysterio

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2: Where to Watch

  • India: Sony Sports Network and Netflix
  • United States: ESPN Unlimited / ESPN App
  • United Kingdom: Netflix

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2 Start Time

  • United States (ET): 6:00 PM, Sunday, August 2
  • United States (PT): 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 2
  • India (IST): 3:30 AM, Monday, August 3
  • United Kingdom (BST): 11:00 PM, Sunday, August 2

The event takes place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2 Live Streaming Details

Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and all the other parts of India will have the fans cheering on their favorite wrestlers live on Sony Sports Network for Night 2 – WWE SummerSlam Show 2026. Except for India, people from different corners of the globe will be able to see the SummerSlam event, streamed on Netflix. Fans are also reminded that in the United States the show is available via an ESPN Unlimited subscription and the ESPN App for mobiles.

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins Headlines WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2

Roman Reigns goes straight for the World Heavyweight Championship title, while Seth Rollins is about to create another memorable story in the history of the WWE. These two former Shield members, who became adversaries, have been putting on one amazing match at a time for more than ten years! This year’s SummerSlam show may be another chapter in their storied saga.

Also Read: WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar

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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, Full Match Card, Start Time And Everything You Need to Know
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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, Full Match Card, Start Time And Everything You Need to Know
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, Full Match Card, Start Time And Everything You Need to Know
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, Full Match Card, Start Time And Everything You Need to Know
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, Full Match Card, Start Time And Everything You Need to Know

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