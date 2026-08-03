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Home > Sports News > WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Day 2: Roman Reigns Beats Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Returns, Multiple New Champions Crowned

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Day 2: Roman Reigns Beats Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Returns, Multiple New Champions Crowned

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2 delivered major surprises as Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins in the main event, Kevin Owens made a stunning return, Chad Gable captured the Intercontinental Championship, Baron Corbin won the US Title, and Chelsea Green claimed WWE Women’s Title.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns clashed in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2. Image Credit X/@WWE
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns clashed in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2. Image Credit X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 08:57 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results: The final night of WWE SummerSlam 2026 was action-packed, providing thrilling results. The U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota hosted the biggest WWE PLE of the summer. The night kicked off on a high note as Nick Aldis announced the return of Kevin Owens. In the main event, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins clashed in a match that was worthy to headline the two-day event. Here is a look at all the results from WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 2. 

Kevin Owens Marks Return With a Win

The opening fight initially was set to be Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn to determine the No.1 contender for the undisputed WWE title. But Nick Aldis appeared, making the match a fatal four-way and then returning Kevin Owens as the first surprise. The battle was on, and the crowd was treated to an electric bout. In the end, Kevin Owens, with his superkick and stunner to Sami Zayn, won the clash.

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WWE SummerSlam 2026: Baron Corbin Becomes US Champion

In night 2’s second match, Trick Williams had to defend his US Championship title against Baron Corbin, which turned into a very close match. It ended with Lil Hatchy getting involved in the ring, but Corbin sent her flying out of the ring and hit Trick Williams several times with the title to eventually win the match after finishing him with “End of Days”.

Chelsea Green Wins Five-Woman Ladder Match



After a thrilling display, all the contestants were knocked out on the ground. In the final moments, Tiff Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Lash Lee, and Jade Cargill fell to the floor after losing their grip on the ladders. Finding herself alone on the ladder while everyone else had fallen off or got knocked off was Chelsea Green. After the fall, Green slowly regained her balance to the point of being able to climb back up the ladder and grab the belt – winning her first world title.

Danhausen Beats Dominik Mysterio in Pole Match

This one went down as a ‘Moonies on a Pole’ contest between Dominik Mysterio and Danhausen. During the match, JD McDonagh, Mini-Hausens, and Joe Hendry all had their moments interfering. In the finale, Danhausen cast a curse to Mysterio. It was such a dramatic moment, which led to pyro going off on the turnbuckle that Mysterio ended up getting hit. Danhausen won it, grabbing a money bag at the same time after Mysterio had already lost consciousness.

Chad Gable Wins WWE Intercontinental Title

After Chad Gable confronted Penta in a title match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the fans witnessed an epic battle of the two athletes in the ring. The whole crowd was electrified as these two men gave their maximum effort in the form of a very intense performance. While time was running out, Gable kept Penta in a painful ankle lock submission, which ultimately made him a WWE title holder of his very own in singles competition for the first time ever.

WWE: Roman Reigns Defends World Heavyweight Title Against Seth Rollins



Roman Reigns was the main draw defending his World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins’ threat. The match was the culmination of a 14-year-long rivalry, and so it was the main event for the biggest event – SummerSlam 2026. Former Shield brother duo destroyed each other as the action escalated across US Bank Stadium. The encounter was definitely deserving of the top spot. With time running out on the match, Reigns countered Super Stomp and hit the finish with three Spears to claim victory and keep the belt.

Also Read: WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar

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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Day 2: Roman Reigns Beats Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Returns, Multiple New Champions Crowned
Tags: WWE

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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Day 2: Roman Reigns Beats Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Returns, Multiple New Champions Crowned
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Day 2: Roman Reigns Beats Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Returns, Multiple New Champions Crowned
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Day 2: Roman Reigns Beats Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Returns, Multiple New Champions Crowned
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Day 2: Roman Reigns Beats Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Returns, Multiple New Champions Crowned

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