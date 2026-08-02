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Home > Sports News > WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 delivered major surprises as CM Punk defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship following Randy Orton's shocking return. Oba Femi beat Brock Lesnar in Hell in a Cell, while Liv Morgan retained her WWE Women's World Championship.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE (Screengrab)
Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE (Screengrab)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 09:48 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results: The first night of WWE SummerSlam 2026, as promised, was action-packed, with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes fighting it out for the Undisputed WWE Title, but it was the return of Randy Orton that stole the spotlight from this match. Meanwhile, in the main event, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi were in action in a Hell in a Cell match. Here is a look at all the results from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. 

Liv Morgan defends WWE Women’s World Championship

Summerslam Night 1 started off with Liv Morgan defending her WWE Women’s World Championship against a determined IYO Sky. Morgan came close to the title a few times, but with the help of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, it was IYO who won after her moonsault move defeated her opponents. It had a back-and-forth ring of bell, which resulted in the fighters being outside of the ring and all over the ringside area. Liv Morgan’s supporters, Raquel and Roxanne, gave her a lot of help, but IYO got rid of them through her moonsault. The fight lasted only until Morgan finally came to her knees for IYO’s moonsault and dodged the attack. Then Morgan did two Oblivions, pinned IYO, and kept her championship.

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WWE: LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys win Six-Man Tag Team Clash

The event featured The Usos with Jacob Fatu facing off against LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys in a six-man tag team. The rival teams physically interacted before the official ring bell was rung. The contest was quite enthralling to watch as both parties gave it their best effort. After Sikoha gave a helping hand, LA Knight performed the BFT on Jey Uso, which ultimately led to LA Knight’s group clinching the victory.

WWE SummerSlam: Nick Aldis Returns to Action Against Gunther

It was a singles match in which Nick Aldis came back to the ring after three years for the first time and had his WWE debut. He gave a remarkable performance against Gunther, and the crowd erupted for him. But at the end, Gunther managed to beat him and made him tap out from a sleeper hold. After the match, Aldis was joined by his wife, Mickie James, and their son.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Day 1: Bella Twins Betray Paige

The show featured the Bella Twins teaming with Paige against three Fatal Influence members: Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, andFallon Henley. It was definitely a great match between them. All three Fatal Influence girls gave it all to the bell in a hard-fought battle. Finally, Jacy Jayne used a Falling Encore submission move on Paige, which secured the victory for the Fatal Influence team. Betrayed by the Bella twins, Paige found herself being beaten up by them after the match.

Randy Orton Returns in CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes



CM Punk faced Cody Rhodes as the challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The showdown was one of the highlights of the Night 1 lineup. It was clearly a great fight, as it was evident from the fact that Punk and Rhodes hit each other with their signature moves time and time again. Just when time was about to run out, the referee was down, and Punk was outside the ring. In the very moment Randy Orton was back, he struck Rhodes with an RKO. Finally, Punk came back and delivered the GTS finishing move, which gave Punk victory.

WWE SummerSlam: Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar



The headliner featured Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi inside a Hell in a Cell match, a real fiery fight from beginning to end. The heavyweights were going for the throat; it was definitely a high-profile clash. From steel chairs to devastating special moves, Lesnar and Femi kept attacking until it was impossible to tell who it was anymore. At the end of it all, Femi managed not only to sidestep but also to counter every one of Lesnar’s maneuvers and landed a Fall from Grace, securing the victory with it. 

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day

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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar
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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar
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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar
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