WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming

WWE is hosting its biggest show of the summer. SummerSlam 2026 will be one of the most exciting Premium Live Events of the year. WWE has decided to stage the show for the second year in a row as a two-show event, which will include several world titles, intense rivalries, and a very anticipated Hell in a Cell match. SummerSlam will be staged for the first time in a US stadium in the city of Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium. The event is a first-ever for this location, and that means it will be quite a spectacle for the fans.

When Is WWE SummerSlam 2026?

SummerSlam 2026 will take place across two nights:

Night 1: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Night 2: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Both shows are scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT) in the United States and 3:30 AM the next day in India.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Venue

Minneapolis, Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium will be the backdrop for WWE’s 39th edition of SummerSlam. The venue, the Minnesota Vikings’ soccer home, has a capacity of over 70,000 and will see its first WWE stage event.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Full Match Card

Night 1

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs Cody Rhodes

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs Iyo Sky

WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair vs Jade Cargill vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Roxanne Perez

Fatal Influence vs The Bella Twins & Paige

Night 2

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth Rollins

Hell in a Cell Match: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

The Usos & Jacob Fatu vs Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys and LA Knight

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Biggest Matches To Watch

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

WWE’s most enduring enmities will clash once again as Roman Reigns goes toe-to-toe with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. It’s a dream face-off between an incumbent champion and his challenger which as wrestling authorities’ predictions, tends to be the closing number of Night 2. This fight is not only for the championship trophy but can also reshape WWE’s championship scene until this fall comes!

CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes

To be exact, this year CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes Undisputed WWE Championship match is set to be one of the most emotional wrestling rivalries ever, as the company promotes what seems like a deeply personal feud. The battle between the two superstars is slated to be the main attraction of Night 1.

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi – Hell in a Cell

This might be the most highly anticipated non-title bout on the card. Brock Lesnar versus Oba Femi at Hell in a Cell will bring their feud full circle. The match is supposed to be the finale of a three-part story and could be an inflection point for Lesnar’s return to the WWE world.

How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live in the United States?

SummerSlam 2026 will be broadcast live via one of the streaming platforms offered by ESPN, which in fact will make this event the first-ever edition of SummerSlam to air as agreed under WWE’s new media deal in the United States.

How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live in India?

For fans in India to catch the event, the Netflix channel on which Netflix shows WWE Premium Live Events is the right bet since WWE’s main PPV broadcast has been contracted to one of the leading streaming platforms across almost every international territory.

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