LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming

WWE SummerSlam 2026 returns as a two-night Premium Live Event at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 1-2. The blockbuster card features Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi, multiple championship clashes, and more. Here's the complete match card, date, venue, start time and live streaming details.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Dates, Match Card, and Other Details
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Dates, Match Card, and Other Details

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 01:41 IST

WWE is hosting its biggest show of the summer. SummerSlam 2026 will be one of the most exciting Premium Live Events of the year. WWE has decided to stage the show for the second year in a row as a two-show event, which will include several world titles, intense rivalries, and a very anticipated Hell in a Cell match. SummerSlam will be staged for the first time in a US stadium in the city of Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium. The event is a first-ever for this location, and that means it will be quite a spectacle for the fans.

When Is WWE SummerSlam 2026?

SummerSlam 2026 will take place across two nights:

You Might Be Interested In

  • Night 1: Saturday, August 1, 2026

  • Night 2: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Both shows are scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT) in the United States and 3:30 AM the next day in India.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Venue

Minneapolis, Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium will be the backdrop for WWE’s 39th edition of SummerSlam. The venue, the Minnesota Vikings’ soccer home, has a capacity of over 70,000 and will see its first WWE stage event.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Full Match Card

Night 1

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs Cody Rhodes

  • Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs Iyo Sky 

  • WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair vs Jade Cargill vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Roxanne Perez

  • Fatal Influence vs The Bella Twins & Paige

Night 2

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth Rollins

  • Hell in a Cell Match: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

  • The Usos & Jacob Fatu vs Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys and LA Knight

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Biggest Matches To Watch

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

WWE’s most enduring enmities will clash once again as Roman Reigns goes toe-to-toe with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. It’s a dream face-off between an incumbent champion and his challenger which as wrestling authorities’ predictions, tends to be the closing number of Night 2. This fight is not only for the championship trophy but can also reshape WWE’s championship scene until this fall comes!

CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes

To be exact, this year CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes Undisputed WWE Championship match is set to be one of the most emotional wrestling rivalries ever, as the company promotes what seems like a deeply personal feud. The battle between the two superstars is slated to be the main attraction of Night 1.

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi – Hell in a Cell

This might be the most highly anticipated non-title bout on the card. Brock Lesnar versus Oba Femi at Hell in a Cell will bring their feud full circle. The match is supposed to be the finale of a three-part story and could be an inflection point for Lesnar’s return to the WWE world.

How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live in the United States?

SummerSlam 2026 will be broadcast live via one of the streaming platforms offered by ESPN, which in fact will make this event the first-ever edition of SummerSlam to air as agreed under WWE’s new media deal in the United States.

How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live in India?

For fans in India to catch the event, the Netflix channel on which Netflix shows WWE Premium Live Events is the right bet since WWE’s main PPV broadcast has been contracted to one of the leading streaming platforms across almost every international territory.

Also Read: UEFA To Boycott World Cup? Explosive Development Emerges Amid FIFA’s Plan To Sell Stake To Private Investors

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming
Tags: WWEWWE SummerSlam 2026

RELATED News

Premier League 2026-27: Joe Gomez Likely To Miss Liverpool’s Season-Opener Due To Injury

Who Is Lovepreet Singh? Indian Navy Officer Clinches Silver Medal To Cap Off India’s Weightlifting Campaign In Commonwealth Games 2026

Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovepreet Singh Claims Men’s +110kg Silver After Record-Breaking Snatch Drive

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Off-Spinner Predicts India’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2027

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Dehradun Teacher Ends Life After Alleged Dowry Abuse; Video Surfaces

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities, Stadiums, Format

WI vs PAK: Pakistan’s Woes Deepen As Shan Masood Ruled Out Of Must-Win 2nd Test Against West Indies

Ravidasiya Community Welcomes Announcement To Rename Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar

Odisha Medical Exam Question Paper Shared On WhatsApp During Test Amid NEET Protests

UEFA To Boycott World Cup? Explosive Development Emerges Amid FIFA’s Plan To Sell Stake To Private Investors

Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season

Commonwealth Games 2026: Martina Devi Breaks Down After Failing 146kg Lift in Women’s +87kg Final | WATCH Video

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming
WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming
WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming
WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming

QUICK LINKS