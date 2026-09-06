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Home > Sports News > WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

Two blockbuster singles match will highlight the WWE Sunday Night's Main Event as the pay-per-view takes place after some intense build-ups in RAW and Smack Down episodes leading up to the same.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)
WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 16:45 IST

Two blockbuster singles match will highlight the WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event as the pay-per-view takes place after some intense build-ups in RAW and Smack Down episodes leading up to the same. The episode will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Bron Breakker, Oba Femi, Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill will be heavily in focus.

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Lil’ Yachty vs. Baron Corbin

The bout between Lil’ Yachty and Baron Corbin comes with a special stipulation. The former must prevent the former King of The Ring winner to eke out a win within five minutes of the start time of the match. Should Corbin, who remains confident of earning the victory within the stipulated time, a United States Championship match against Trick Williams will be scheduled later in the night. Williams had won the United States Championship by defeating Sami Zayn in Wrestlemania 42 but the 104-day reign came to a close later in 2026 at WWE SummerSlam after losing the title to Corbin. Hence, he is keen to regain the title.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab

The six-player tag team match will be the only bout from the women’s division on the night. Alexa Bliss remains keen to grow the friendship or camaraderie between Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley. After Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab flexed their muscles in the past episode of WWE Smack Down, a tag team match of this enormity has been set up.

Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi

The clash between Bron Breakker between Oba Femi is arguably among the most anticipated one of the night as the top two superstars will out for blood. A victory would mean everything for whoever wins. While a pair of victories over Brock Lesnar has given the Nigerian wrestler a big push, Breakker is also searching for something as massive that can put him in the title picture. With Paul Heyman on the ringside, fans also have a reason to look forward to some twist.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

With the stipulation neither is supposed to touch one another ahead of the Sunday Night’s Main Event, fans can expect Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton to unleash fury in the ring when their bout gets underway. Since Orton had recently suggested that ‘The American Nightmare’ loves the Undisputed Championship belt more than his family, Rhodes warned The Viper by telling him he is screwed. It should be a sight to behold.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026 Match Card

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
  • Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi
  • Lil’ Yachty vs. Baron Corbin (if Yachty lasts five minutes, Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the United States Championship will be added to the Sunday Night’s Main Event card)
  • Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match

The start time in India is of September 7, Monday 5:30 AM IST. The television telecast will be available on Sony Sports, while fans can stream it live on Sony LIV App and website.

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WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details
Tags: Baron CorbinBron BreakkerCody RhodesOBA FemiRandy OrtonWWE

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WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

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WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details
WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details
WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details
WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

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