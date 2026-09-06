WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

Two blockbuster singles match will highlight the WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event as the pay-per-view takes place after some intense build-ups in RAW and Smack Down episodes leading up to the same. The episode will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Bron Breakker, Oba Femi, Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill will be heavily in focus.
Lil’ Yachty vs. Baron Corbin
Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab
Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi
Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026 Match Card
- Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
- Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi
- Lil’ Yachty vs. Baron Corbin (if Yachty lasts five minutes, Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the United States Championship will be added to the Sunday Night’s Main Event card)
- Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match
The start time in India is of September 7, Monday 5:30 AM IST. The television telecast will be available on Sony Sports, while fans can stream it live on Sony LIV App and website.