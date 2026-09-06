WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event 2026: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker | Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

Two blockbuster singles match will highlight the WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event as the pay-per-view takes place after some intense build-ups in RAW and Smack Down episodes leading up to the same. The episode will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Bron Breakker, Oba Femi, Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill will be heavily in focus.

Lil’ Yachty vs. Baron Corbin

The bout between Lil’ Yachty and Baron Corbin comes with a special stipulation. The former must prevent the former King of The Ring winner to eke out a win within five minutes of the start time of the match. Should Corbin, who remains confident of earning the victory within the stipulated time, a United States Championship match against Trick Williams will be scheduled later in the night. Williams had won the United States Championship by defeating Sami Zayn in Wrestlemania 42 but the 104-day reign came to a close later in 2026 at WWE SummerSlam after losing the title to Corbin. Hence, he is keen to regain the title.