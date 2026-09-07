WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results: Randy Orton Beats Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams Wins US Title as Bronson Reed Returns | Full Winners

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results: WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event delivered a night of high-profile action in Atlanta on Sunday (Sep 6). The show featured title changes, intense rivalries and the return of Bronson Reed, while Randy Orton defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event. Here are all the results and winners from WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty Five-Minute Challenge

Lil Yachty faced Baron Corbin in a five-minute challenge, with the stipulation that surviving the full five minutes would earn Trick Williams another opportunity at the United States Championship. Yachty managed to last the entire five minutes, despite Corbin’s attempts to stop him. Earlier in the contest, Yachty also caught Corbin with an attack that nearly produced a pinfall.

Trick Williams Wins United States Championship

Trick Williams then defeated Baron Corbin to win the United States Championship. Williams attacked Corbin with a side kick and several clotheslines before taking control of the contest. He also hit a Death Valley Driver for a two-count before continuing his assault. Williams ultimately completed the challenge by overcoming Corbin and capturing the United States title.

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

Oba Femi and Bron Breakker collided in a physical battle billed as a contest to determine The Future of WWE. The two powerhouses exchanged heavy attacks early in the match, with Femi using his strength to control Breakker around ringside. The bout ended with Femi winning by disqualification.

Bronson Reed also made his return during WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event, adding another major moment to an action-packed show. His comeback was one of the notable developments from the event as WWE continued building its storylines heading into the next phase of programming.

Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab Win Tag Team Match

Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab defeated Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley in the six-woman tag team contest. B-Fab and Paxley began the match before Michin and Cargill entered the action. Cargill later attacked Paxley at ringside and helped her team take control before Cargill, Michin and B-Fab secured the victory.

Randy Orton Defeats Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event after the two rivals immediately brawled around ringside. Orton initially attempted to enter the ring from behind Rhodes, but Rhodes spotted him and attacked him. Their fight spilled into the crowd, where Rhodes used a garbage can against Orton before the Viper fought back.

Orton eventually regained control and sent Rhodes back toward the ring before the contest continued. The main event also featured an emotional presence from Rhodes’ family, with Brandi Rhodes and Cody’s mother, Michelle, watching from the crowd. Orton ultimately emerged victorious to close out the show.