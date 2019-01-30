India is one of the largest markets for WWE in respect of the audience that watches the show on a regular basis. WWE has a variety of enterprises in order to increase and entertain their Indian audience. One such step was taken in this advancement by Stephanie Mcmahon when she performed a special dance sequence with the Singh brothers.

WWE superstar Stephanie McMahon joined the Singh Brothers and showed her dance skills on Bollywood song ‘humko tumse pyaar hai’ from ‘Ishq’ for the WWE Universe of India. India is one of the biggest international markets for WWE in respect of the audience that watches their different shows on a weekly basis. WWE has started a variety of enterprises to entertain and enlarge this audience.

The Singh Brothers were accompanied by Stephanie McMohan in their video where she completely expressed her obsession with Bollywood. They made Stephanie McMahon wear a chunni which is a part of Indian attire and dance with them. The Singh Brothers informed her that Bollywood is the most gigantic film industry in the world.

Talking about the Singh Brothers, their original names are Gurv Sehra and Harv Sehra and they are originally from Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. They both graduated from the Douglas College. Garv had a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo while Harv had done a role in the Bollywood movie ‘Brothers’ in 2015. They made a debut in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic as the Bollywood Boyz. They interrupted in the six-pack challenge match to help Jinder Mahal get a win over Randy Orton. They still support Jinder Mahal and previously played a very important role in his run for the title.

