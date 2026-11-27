WWE Survivor Series 2026: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is set to take place at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on Saturday (Nov 28). The 40th edition of the annual event features four confirmed matches, including two WarGames contests, a traditional Team USA vs. Team Mexico elimination bout and Liv Morgan defending the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair are among the major names set to feature, while The Rock and John Cena are also scheduled to be present. Here are the date, start times, match card and live streaming details for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 Date, Venue And Start Time

Event: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Saturday, November 28, 2026 Venue: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

Daikin Park, Houston, Texas Main Card Start Time: 6 PM ET (3 PM PT)

6 PM ET (3 PM PT) Local Start Time In Houston: 5 PM

The event will begin late Saturday night for viewers in the UK, while fans in India will have to tune in early on Sunday morning. The complete start-time schedule across major international markets is as follows:

India: 4:30 AM IST, Sunday (Nov 29)

4:30 AM IST, Sunday (Nov 29) USA: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, Saturday (Nov 28)

6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, Saturday (Nov 28) UK: 11 PM GMT, Saturday (Nov 28)

11 PM GMT, Saturday (Nov 28) Canada (Toronto): 6 PM ET, Saturday (Nov 28)

6 PM ET, Saturday (Nov 28) Canada (Vancouver): 3 PM PT, Saturday (Nov 28)

3 PM PT, Saturday (Nov 28) Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 10 AM AEDT, Sunday (Nov 29)

10 AM AEDT, Sunday (Nov 29) Australia (Perth): 7 AM AWST, Sunday (Nov 29)

WWE Survivor Series 2026 Complete Match Card

WWE has announced four matches for the Houston show, with the two WarGames contests expected to be among the major attractions. Roman Reigns will lead The Bloodline against The 946 in the men’s match, while Charlotte Flair and Stephanie Vaquer will join forces with three teammates for the women’s contest.

Men’s WarGames: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Cruz Montana).

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Cruz Montana). Women’s WarGames: Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch.

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch. Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Je’Von Evans and LA Knight) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano).

The Rock and John Cena are also expected to attend the event. The Rock confirmed his appearance during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, saying, “I would not miss next week for the world. I’m going to Houston for Survivor Series and I can’t wait.” His appearance also coincides with the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut.

How To Watch WWE Survivor Series 2026 Live Streaming In India?

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will be available to stream live on Netflix in India. The event will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday (Nov 29), allowing Indian fans to watch all the action from Houston live.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 Live Streaming Details In USA, UK And Canada

Viewers in the United States can watch WWE Survivor Series 2026 through the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited subscription. ESPN will also provide pre-event coverage through its Countdown to Survivor Series: WarGames show from 4 PM to 6 PM ET, followed by a post-event programme.

Fans in the United Kingdom and Canada can stream the event live on Netflix. The main card starts at 11 PM GMT on Saturday (Nov 28) in the UK and 6 PM ET in Toronto or 3 PM PT in Vancouver on the same day.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 Live Streaming Details In Australia

Australian viewers can also watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 live on Netflix. The show begins at 10 AM AEDT on Sunday (Nov 29) in Sydney and Melbourne, while fans in Perth can tune in from 7 AM AWST.